Leg and off: Should Bangladesh drop Shakib Al Hasan from their 2024 T20 World Cup playing 11?

Bangladesh suffered a heartbreaking four-run defeat to South Africa in their second game of the 2024 T20 World Cup in New York on June 10. Following their impressive win against Sri Lanka to kickstart their campaign, the Tigers blew a golden opportunity to get closer to Super Eight qualification with the loss to the Proteas.

While several factors played a role in Bangladesh's setback against South Africa, their stalwart Shakib Al Hasan's poor outing played a massive role. The 37-year-old bowled the lone over with the ball before falling to a tame pull for 3 off 4 deliveries during the side's run-chase of 114.

Shakib's dismissal saw former Indian opener Virender Sehwag get livid post-game on Cricbuzz.

"If he was included in the squad for experience, then we were not able to see it. Atleast spend some time at this wicket, it is not like you are not Hayden or Gilchrist who can play a pull shot of a short ball, you are just a player from Bangladesh. Play according to your standards. When you are not able to play hook or pull, so just play the strokes that you know," said Sehwag.

Sehwag also feels Shakib should have retired from the T20 format some time back.

"I felt that Shakib's time in T20 cricket was up a long time back, during the last T20 World Cup. He has been captain for such a long time, he is such a senior player, and after that if your numbers are like these, he should be ashamed of it, right? Even he should realize that he is not cut out for T20s anymore, and announce retirement," he stated.

Such strong words make one ponder if Bangladesh should consider dropping Shakib from the playing XI for the upcoming games. His not being the T20I captain anymore certainly opens up such a possibility if warranted.

While that would be an earth-shattering move considering Shakib's overall accolades and pedigree, it is worth looking at the good and the bad of such a move.

Only Shakib Al Hasan's recent T20I form warrants the axe

If current form is the primary factor in Bangladesh's 11 for the upcoming matches, Shakib Al Hasan must warm the benches. Whether it be the retinal condition in his left eye or just age catching up to him, the 37-year-old has been in woeful form in T20Is this year.

In seven games this year, Shakib has scored only 69 runs at a dismal average of 11.50 and a strike rate of 94.52 with a highest score of 30. While his bowling numbers haven't been as bad, the lack of penetration has been evident.

Shakib has picked up six wickets in seven outings with four of those scalps coming in one game against Zimbabwe.

These are staggeringly down from his overall T20I numbers with a batting average of over 23, a strike rate of 121.39, and a bowling average of 20.70 in 124 matches.

Things have only gotten considerably worse for Shakib in the ongoing T20 World Cup with bat and ball. He averages 5.50 at a strike rate of 61.11 with the willow and has been wicketless at an economy of nine in two games.

At 37 with such abysmal all-round form, especially with the bat, it may be sufficient for Bangladesh to try someone else in place of their talismanic all-rounder.

Shakib has way too much working in his favor to be dropped

If only selection was as straightforward as picking on recent numbers, any of us could be captain and coach. Yet, various other parameters factor into it and several of them favor Shakib still being included in the Bangladesh playing XI.

Offers incredible Team Balance with no like-to-like replacements

One of the key reasons behind Bangladesh's success in white-ball cricket over the past decade and a half has been Shakib Al Hasan's inimitable all-round abilities that often make him the team's best batter and bowler. The veteran cricketer is among the rare breed who could be in the playing XI purely as a batter or a bowler.

Such versatility, evidenced by his skill to bat at various positions from No.3 to 7 and bowl at different stages of the innings, has no like-to-like replacement. The only other left-arm spinner in the Bangladesh squad, Tanvir Islam, offers little to nothing with the bat.

The only potential all-round replacement could be Mahedi Hasan but he bowls off-spin, with his skillset being a duplicate of Mahmudullah. Hence, as a left-arm spinner with excellent capability to bat, Shakib provides variety and team balance that goes beyond mere numbers, making a near-irreplaceable commodity in the Bangladesh lineup

Boasts sensational T20I record in West Indies

Bangladesh must remember that they play their next two Group D outings in the West Indies after opening their campaign in Dallas and New York. Not only does Shakib Al Hasan boast a wealth of experience in the Caribbean, but also has incredible T20I numbers.

The champion all-rounder has played 7 T20I games in the West Indies with an impressive batting average of 35.50 and a strike rate of 137.41. Shakib's T20I bowling exploits are similarly excellent with seven wickets an average of under 20 and an economy of 6.89 in the West Indies.

Should Bangladesh advance to the Super Eights, the matches will be played in the Caribbean, which works in favor of Shakib being in the playing XI.

Has tormented his next two opponents in T20Is

Bangladesh's primary focus must be on winning their final two Group games against the Netherlands and Nepal, which will ensure they qualify for the Super Eights.

This is where Shakib's sensational past performances against both sides could come into the fray. While has played only the lone T20I against Nepal, it was a fruitful outing for the all-rounder.

The 37-year-old scored a quickfire 37* off just 18 deliveries and enjoyed miserly bowling figures of 0/22 in four overs.

Shakib's T20I record against Bangladesh's next opponent, Netherlands, is equally as impressive with the ball. He has bagged 7 wickets at an average of 16 and an economy of 7 in four outings against them.

The only worry could be his T20I batting numbers against the Dutch, with an average of only 6 at a strike rate of 80.

To conclude, there is no denying Shakib Al Hasan's disastrous recent T20I form with bat and ball. However, a flurry of other factors like his versatility, past performances in the West Indies, and exploits against Bangladesh's next two opponents makes his selection in the playing XI a non-negotiable.

