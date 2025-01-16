Leg and Off: Should India appoint an additional batting coach after BGT 2024-25 debacle?

Team India's recent results have not put the players under the scanner, but also the coaching staff. Head coach Gautam Gambhir is on thin ice at the moment, and the support staff also face a similar predicament after being unable to influence any positive change in their reign so far.

A recent report suggested that the BCCI are considering bolstering their coaching unit to rectify the glaring batting issues as soon as possible.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are exploring the possibility of adding a new member to the India Men's coaching staff, specifically a batting coach. While no official announcement has been made, discussions within the BCCI and the team management suggest a need to strengthen the support staff," a report in Cricbuzz read.

On that note, let us look into whether India need an additional batting coach for their future assignments or not.

#1 The batting woes began before the current coaches took charge

India's batting collapses, questionable shot selection, and similar modes of dismissal did not transpire overnight or out of the blue. It has been a trend for a long time. The Indian batters looked unconvincing on rank turners even when Vikram Rathour was the batting coach.

Back then, the results always ended up on the right side, which is why there was no extreme backlash against the batting failures. However, with the overall results also painting a bleak picture now, the governing body has been forced to take some sort of action to amend the issue.

It is the current group of coaches' responsibility to devise a solution to the problem at hand, whether or not it originated during their tenure or not. However, at the same time, given how deep the problem goes, taking into account how long it has been persistent, the coaches deserve some time to introduce changes as per what they have observed in their short stint so far.

#2 An additional full-time coach, on top of two 'assistant' coaches, might be an overkill

Most coaching units around the world are quite crisp and concise, with each candidate designated to a particular department, whether it be batting, bowling, fielding, or other specific areas like strength and conditioning and so on.

The same was the case for Team India for a long time, particularly under Ravi Shastri and Rahul Dravid. However, as of now, there is a lack of clarity over who actually assumes control of the batting side of things behind the scenes. While Morne Morkel and T Dilip are entrusted with bowling and fielding respectively, there is no designated batting coach. Both Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate are listed as 'assistant' coaches.

If their roles at KKR are to be considered, Nayar was the batting coach, while Ten Doeschate was the fielding coach. However, in the Indian setup, both are believed to be involved in the mix of things, right from assisting the head coach, and overseeing the proceedings while handling the batting side of things too.

Introducing another coach to this complicated structure might end up being a case of 'too many cooks'. If it was just replacing, the conversation might have been different, but currently, the discussions are surrounding the addition of a coach while keeping the existing group intact for now.

With Gambhir himself being an accomplished batter, and Nayar and Ten Doeschate having respectable records at the first-class level, the Indian coaching staff have enough minds on deck to address issues. The only aspect they have to determine is 'How?'

#3 India can take the consultant route instead of bringing in a new full-time coach altogether

All teams feel the need to ramp up their coaching unit, especially on overseas assignments, despite having a specialized backroom staff. Instead of making more permanent appointments, in the modern era, teams tend to seek a consultant on short-term contracts for specific assignments.

For instance, New Zealand roped in former Sri Lanka spinner Rangana Herath for their subcontinent tours, while England sought former Australia batter Michael Hussey's services for the 2022 T20 World Cup Down Under. Both those appointments worked wonders.

Former India player WV Raman, who made it to the final round of interviews with Gambhir for the head coach position, had recommended Team India to rope in Sachin Tendulkar as a batting consultant for the tour of Australia. While that opportunity is gone, the idea of consultants, particularly in this vulnerable time, might not be the worst idea.

India will not have much to lose because it will be a short-term appointment anyway. They can also employ the 'horses-for-courses' formula, and avail services of specialist candidates. For instance, a domestic veteran for home Tests, an accomplished county or English batter for the England tour, and so on.

Teams have profited following this model in recent times, and it might be time for India to embrace this route too.

#4 Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate could use someone more experienced and assertive to help them grow into their roles as well

It is never a good sign when the credentials of coaches are questioned. Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate have done good work when it comes to franchise cricket. However, several still do not find them convincing due to their lack of coaching experience at the international level, especially in red-ball cricket.

While it is quite harsh to say that they are still learning on the job, the fact is the Team India job comes with quite high demands, which the duo are finding difficult to meet. Amid the talk of transition in terms of personnel, it is to be noted that the coaching unit has undergone a significant one not so long ago.

Another addition to the coaching staff, preferably an experienced candidate, who can help the likes of Nayar and Ten Doeschate become more familiar with their roles, and gain more confidence to implement their vision gradually.

There is a lot of chatter surrounding the new coaches being 'intimidated' into correcting accomplished batters like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. This is where the expected experienced candidate can come in and bridge the gap.

