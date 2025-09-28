Leg and Off: Who should India pick if Hardik Pandya is ruled out of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final?

India’s premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s fitness remains in doubt as the Men in Blue gear up to face Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final later today (Sunday, September 28). The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the high-octane clash.

Ad

In the final Super 4 fixture against Sri Lanka (played on Friday, September 26), Pandya left the field after bowling his first over, while holding his left hamstring. In that over, he picked up a wicket while conceding just seven runs. At the post-match press conference, bowling coach Morne Morkel provided an update, saying:

"Both of them struggled with cramps. Hardik, I know, we will assess tonight and tomorrow morning and we'll take a call on that. But, both of them were just down with cramps during the game. Abhishek is fine."

Ad

Trending

In the Asia Cup 2025, Hardik Pandya has taken four wickets in six innings at an average of 30.00, a strike rate of 21.00, and an economy of 8.57. With the bat, the 31-year-old has scored 48 runs in four innings.

With the all-rounder’s availability in doubt for the final against Pakistan, here we look at who India should pick if Hardik Pandya is ruled out of the Asia Cup 2025 final.

Contenders for the spot:

In India’s likely playing XI, Jasprit Bumrah is set to replace Harshit Rana for the final. If Hardik Pandya is unavailable, Arshdeep Singh, the hero of India’s Super Over win against Sri Lanka, is expected to retain his place in the XI.

Ad

On the bench, the players who could replace Hardik Pandya are Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, and Jitesh Sharma. Whichever of the three is included, the Men in Blue are likely to have their batting lineup set until No. 7, unlike previous games where they batted until No. 8 with Hardik, Shivam Dube, and Axar Patel as the three all-rounders.

Since Axar has bowled his full quota of four overs only twice in six games, Jitesh Sharma is effectively out of contention, leaving Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh as the most probable replacements for Pandya.

Ad

Shivam Dube or Rinku Singh - Who should replace Hardik Pandya?

If Hardik Pandya misses out, the battle to come into the playing XI will be between Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh. Most likely, Dube will get the nod ahead of Rinku, as the 32-year-old has featured in five games in the tournament, scoring 17 runs in three innings and taking five wickets in four innings.

Ad

Additionally, Dube’s inclusion would give India two main pacers, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh, along with his medium pace, while retaining three spinners in the lineup: Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Axar Patel.

Looking at Rinku Singh’s case, the southpaw hasn’t played a single match in the tournament, and the management may be hesitant to bring him straight into the XI for a high-octane final against Pakistan. Although Rinku can contribute a few overs of spin, India already fields three main spinners and sometimes deploys Tilak Varma, making a pace-bowling option like Dube a more fitting choice.

Considering the likely combination, his prior game time in the tournament, and the team’s balance, India should opt for Shivam Dube as Hardik Pandya’s replacement if he misses out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news