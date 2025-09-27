Arshdeep Singh stuns Sri Lanka with brilliant Super Over in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match [Watch]

Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh stunned Sri Lanka by delivering a brilliant Super Over in their Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash against Sri Lanka on Friday, September 26. After the game was initially tied, India won the contest in the Super Over.Chasing 203 for a win, Sri Lanka finished on 202/5, falling short by just one run. Arshdeep Singh came on to bowl the Super Over as Kusal Perera and Dasun Shanaka took strike for Sri Lanka.The left-arm pacer started on a terrific note as he dismissed Perera on the very first ball. It was a full delivery outside the off-stump that the batter sliced into Rinku Singh's hands at sweeper cover. Kamindu Mendis, who walked in next, opened the account for Sri Lanka with a single on the second ball.Arshdeep executed a perfect yorker length delivery outside the off-stump next, which Shanaka missed to connect. While the next ball was a wide, he came back with another outside off-stump yorker length delivery. Shanaka was initially given out caught behind and was also run out by Samson with a direct hit at the strikers' end. However, UltraEdge showed no spike. As he was initially given out on the field, the ball was considered dead, and Shanaka escaped the run out.Nonetheless, Arshdeep Singh got his man on the fifth ball as Shanaka was caught by Jitesh Sharma at deep backward point. As Sri Lanka lost both their wickets, their innings came to an end with just two runs on the board.Watch his stunning Super Over below:It was a terrific effort from the Indian quick under pressure. Captain Suryakumar Yadav then scored the winning runs as the Men in Blue took just one ball to finish the game.They will now enter the final with six wins in a row. India will be confident of beating Pakistan and lifting the trophy on Sunday, September 28.Limited opportunities for Arshdeep Singh at the Asia Cup 2025Arshdeep Singh has gotten limited opportunities at the Asia Cup 2025. He has not been the first-choice pacer in the XI and has come in only when India have rested Jasprit Bumrah.Arshdeep has played only two matches in the tournament. He first played in India's final group stage game against Oman. The 26-year-old returned figures of 1/37 from his four overs. Against Sri Lanka, he picked up a wicket but gave away 46 runs in four overs.In two games, he has bagged two wickets at an economy-rate of 10.37 (barring the Super Over). However, he became the first Indian bowler to pick 100 or more T20I wickets.