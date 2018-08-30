Legendary cricketing pairs who played their last match together (Post-2000)

Kartikeya Kumar FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.75K // 30 Aug 2018, 13:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

While some cricketers always have that extra bit of talent, the game becomes all the more exciting when you have two such players in the same team. And you would be surprised to know that some of the greatest pairings in history played their last game together.

The list includes some of the game's highest run scorers, some of the highest wicket-takers and big-tournament winners. Let's have a look.

Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis (Played Last International Together)

Wasim and Waqar - They trampled the opposition down at both ends

Two of the finest quick bowlers the game has ever seen, Pakistan was fortunate to have the two W's right through the late 80's and 90's. While Waqar would crush toes and break helmets with his late swing and pace, Wasim could bamboozle batsmen with six variations in the same over. They were the first two bowlers to 400 ODI wickets, have a great World Cup track record and have 1,705 international wickets between them.

The two legends were eventually forced to retire after the team's poor display at the 2003 Cricket World Cup. Their last game was against Zimbabwe at Bulawayo. Ironically, the game was abandoned after Pakistan batted for 14 overs, and neither Wasim nor Waqar got a chance to bat or bowl.

1 / 8 NEXT