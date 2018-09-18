Legendary fast bowlers produced by Windies

The West Indies Cricket team may be a pushover these days, but back in the day, they were the team to beat. Incredibly powerful and highly skilled, the Windies was the most feared team in the world.

Whilst great batsmen like Sobers, Kalicharan, Grenidge, Richards, Haynes among others were responsible for this dreaded reputation, the string of hostile fast bowlers the Caribbean Islands produced enhanced the fear factor to unimaginable levels.

Here's taking a look at the top fast bowlers produced by the Windies.

#10 Mervyn Dillion

Merv Dillion

Dubbed as the rightful successor to Courtney Walsh, Merv Dillion was the last great fast bowler produced by the Windies. And yet, Steve Waugh called him an underachiever.

Despite his tall and strong physique along with a high arm action, Dillon was not lightning quick. He relied on his nagging accuracy and ability to angle the ball in and make it hold the line a bit, which would help in inducing a false shot.

Dillion made his Test debut against India in 1997 as an understudy to the dynamic duo of Courtney Ambrose and Walsh, claiming three wickets.

His best performance was against the same opponents - India in 2002, when he claimed 5 wickets for 71 runs, leading the Windies to a series victory.

He played just one match in the Windies' victorious 2004 ICC Champions Trophy campaign, claiming his best limited-overs cricket figures of 5 for 29 against Bangladesh. His missed the rest of their campaign due to an injury.

Dillion ended his career in 2004 with 131 wickets in 38 Tests and 130 wickets in 108 ODIs.

