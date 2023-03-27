Legends Cricket Trophy 2023, Match 12, Chandigarh Champs vs Patna Warriors: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Chandigarh Champs and Patna Warriors will cross swords in the 12th game of the KhiladiX Legends Cricket Trophy on Monday (March 27) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Ghaziabad.

The Champs, led by Monty Panesar, are sitting pretty atop the standings with seven points. They're coming off an eight-wicket win over Harbhajan Singh’s Nagpur Ninjas on Sunday.

After being asked to chase down 159, the Champs romped home with nine deliveries to spare. TM Dilshan was their star performer with 86 off 46 with ten fours and three sixes.

The Warriors, meanwhile, are fifth in the points table with two points from three games. They're coming off a two-wicket loss to Suresh Raina-led Indore Knights.

After asking their opponents to chase down 122, the Knights fought hard, but the Knights went past the finish line with an over to spare.

Chandigarh Champs vs Patna Warriors Match Details

Match: Chandigarh Champs vs Patna Warriors, Match 12, KhiladiX Legends Cricket Trophy 2023

Date and Time: March 27, 2023, Monday; 03:00 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Ghaziabad

Chandigarh Champs vs Patna Warriors Pitch Report

The pitch has been an excellent one for batters. Bowlers need to be on their toes. The team winning the toss should field first.

Chandigarh Champs vs Patna Warriors Weather Forecast

There's no chance of rain. The temperature will be around the 29-degree Celsius mark.

Chandigarh Champs vs Patna Warriors Probable XIs

Chandigarh Champs

Bhanu Seth, Gaurav Tomar, Ranjit Khirid, Robin Bist, Puneet Kumar, Praveen Thapar, Mukesh Saini, Amit Sanan, Dharmendra Rana (wk), Monty Panesar (C), Praveen Kumar

Patna Warriors

Manvinder Bisla, Robin Uthappa, D Govind, O Boken, Rikki Clarke, K Khan, Farvez Maharoof, Pragyan Ojha, Chris Mpofu, Praveen, R Anant

Chandigarh Champs vs Patna Warriors Match Prediction

The Champs have been in decent form, topping the standings, and will start as the favourites.

Prediction: Chandigarh Champs to win

Chandigarh Champs vs Patna Warriors Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

