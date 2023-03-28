Legends Cricket Trophy 2023, Match 15, Indore Knights vs Vizag Titans: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Indore Knights and Vizag Titans are set to face each other in Match No. 15 of the KhiladiX Legends Cricket Trophy 2023 on Tuesday (March 28). The match will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Ghaziabad.

The Knights, led by Suresh Raina, have had an impressive campaign thus far in the tournament. Having won three out of their four matches, they are placed second in the table with six points to their name.

They will go into their upcoming contest on the back of a two-wicket win over the Patna Warriors. The Knights struggled in that match, but chased down the target of 122 with six balls left in their innings.

The Titans, captained by Virender Sehwag, are placed third in the table with five points from four matches. They have already qualified for the semis and the lowest they can finish is at No.4 in the table.

They lost to the Guwahati Avengers by six wickets in their previous match. After being asked to bat first, the Titans were bowled out for 78. The Avengers chased the target down with as many as 75 balls to spare.

Indore Knights vs Vizag Titans Match Details

Match: Indore Knights vs Vizag Titans, Match 15, KhiladiX Legends Cricket Trophy 2023

Date and Time: March 28, 2023, Tuesday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Ghaziabad

Indore Knights vs Vizag Titans Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Ghaziabad has been an excellent one for batting and bowlers need to work hard to get rewarded. Fielding first should be the preferred option for teams.

Indore Knights vs Vizag Titans Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be pleasant and there is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 24-degree Celsius mark.

Indore Knights vs Vizag Titans Probable XIs

Indore Knights

Dilshan Munaweera, Phil Mustard, Suresh Raina (C), Parvinder Awana, Deepak Sharma (wk), Ishwar Pandey, Jitendra Giri, Rajesh Dhabi, Sunil, Kapil Rana, Rajiv Tyagi

Vizag Titans

Virender Sehwag (C), Nick Compton, M Singh, A Thakur, Stuart Binny, Thisara Perera, A Nuniwal, S Kumar, Isuru Udana, Ali Murtuza, Ishan Malhotra

Indore Knights vs Vizag Titans Match Prediction

The Titans won’t be high on confidence after their heavy defeat to the Avengers in their previous game. The Knights will go into the match as favorites.

Prediction: Indore Knights to win the match.

Indore Knights vs Vizag Titans Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

