Legends Cricket Trophy 2023, Match 3, Indore Knights vs Chandigarh Champs: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Indore Knights and Chandigarh Champs are set to lock horns in Match No.3 of the KhiladiX Legends Cricket Trophy 2023 on Thursday, March 23. The match will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Ghaziabad.

The Champs, led by Monty Panesar, are sitting pretty at the top of the table with two points and a net run rate of 5.757. They will come into the game after beating the Guwahati Avengers by seven wickets on Wednesday.

After being put in to bat first, the Avengers put up a decent score of 180 for five on the back of Vishu Khatri’s 69.

Bhanu Seth scored an unbeaten 130 off 48 balls and helped the Champs win with 46 balls to spare.

The Knights, led by Suresh Raina, on the other hand, are placed second in the table with two points and a net run rate of 0.550. They started their campaign with a 11-run win over the Nagpur Ninjas.

Indore Knights vs Chandigarh Champs Match Details:

Match: Indore Knights vs Chandigarh Champs, Match 3, KhiladiX Legends Cricket Trophy 2023.

Date and Time: March 23, 2023, Thursday, 03:00 pm IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Ghaziabad.

Indore Knights vs Chandigarh Champs Pitch Report

The pitch in Ghaziabad has been an excellent one for batters thus far. In both matches on Day 1, the teams managed to post big scores. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward.

Indore Knights vs Chandigarh Champs Weather Forecast

There will be a seven percent chance of rain, but the heavens are unlikely to open up. Temperatures will be around the 30-degree Celsius mark and the humidity will be in the 30s.

Indore Knights vs Chandigarh Champs Probable XIs

Indore Knights

Dilshan Munaweera, Phil Mustard, Suresh Raina (C), Parvinder Awana, Deepak Sharma (wk), Ishwar Pandey, Jitendra Giri, Rajesh Dhabi, Sunil, Kapil Rana, Rajiv Tyagi.

Chandigarh Champs

Bhanu Seth, Gaurav Tomar, Ranjit Khirid, Robin Bist, Puneet Kumar, Raman Dutta, Praveen Thapar, Mukesh Saini, Amit Sanan, Dharmendra Rana (wk), Monty Panesar (C), Praveen Kumar.

Indore Knights vs Chandigarh Champs Match Prediction

Both teams started with victories and will be high on confidence. Batters from both sides have done well and the chasing team will have a big advantage in their next game.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

Indore Knights vs Chandigarh Champs Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Poll : Suresh Raina to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes