Legends Cricket Trophy 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Legends Cricket Trophy will return for its second season as the 2024 edition of the tournament starts on Friday, March 8.
The first season of the tournament saw six teams competing against each other in T20 format matches. However, the tournament will witness seven new teams this season and has also adopted the 90-ball format.
The seven new teams participating in the competition this year are Dubai Giants, New York Super Star Strikers, Rajesthan Kings, Delhi Devils, Kandy Samp Army, Colombo Lions, and Punjab Royals.
A total of 22 matches are scheduled to take place in this edition of the tournament. Each team will face the other six teams once in the league phase. The top two teams will qualify for the final, which is scheduled to take place on March 19.
The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele will act as the home for this edition of the Legends Cricket Trophy. The first edition of the tournament was played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Ghaziabad.
A total of seven former international players were selected as icon players by the seven franchises. Here is the list of these players along with the franchise:
Yuvraj Singh - New York Super Star Strikers
Harbhajan Singh - Dubai Giants
Suresh Raina - Delhi Devils
Robin Uthappa - Rajasthan Kings
Chris Gayle - Colombo Lions
Aaron Finch - Kandy Samp Army
Tillakaratne Dilshan - Punjab Royals
Legends Cricket Trophy 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)
Friday, March 8
Match 1 - Dubai Giants vs New York Super Star Strikers, 07:00 PM
Saturday, March 9
Match 2 - Rajesthan Kings vs Kandy Samp Army, 04:00 PM
Match 3 - Dubai Giants vs Delhi Devils, 07:00 PM
Sunday, March 10
Match 4 - Punjab Royals vs Rajasthan Kings, 04:00 PM
Match 5 - Colombo Lions vs Dubai Giants, 07:00 PM
Monday, March 11
Match 6 - Delhi Devils vs New York Super Star Strikers, 04:00 PM
Match 7 - Kandy Samp Army vs Colombo Lions, 07:00 PM
Tuesday, March 12
Match 8 - New York Super Star Strikers vs Punjab Royals, 04:00 PM
Match 9 - Rajesthan Kings vs Colombo Lions, 06:30 PM
Wednesday, March 13
Match 10 - Delhi Devils vs Punjab Royals, 04:00 PM
Match 11 - Kandy Samp Army vs New York Super Star Strikers, 07:00 PM
Thursday, March 14
Match 12 - Dubai Giants vs Punjab Royals, 04:00 PM
Match 13 - Delhi Devils vs Rajasthan Kings, 07:00 PM
Friday, March 15
Match 14 - Punjab Royals vs Colombo Lions, 04:00 PM
Match 15 - Kandy Samp Army vs Dubai Giants, 07:00 PM
Saturday, March 16
Match 16 - Rajesthan Kings vs New York Super Star Strikers, 04:00 PM
Match 17 - Punjab Royals vs Kandy Samp Army, 07:00 PM
Sunday, March 17
Match 18 - Colombo Lions vs Delhi Devils, 04:00 PM
Match 19 - Dubai Giants vs Rajasthan Kings, 07:00 PM
Monday, March 18
Match 20 - Kandy Samp Army vs Delhi Devils, 04:00 PM
Match 21 - New York Super Star Strikers vs Colombo Lions, 07:00 PM
Tuesday, March 19
Final - TBC vs TBC, 07:00 PM
Legends Cricket Trophy 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details
Live Streaming - N/A
Live Telecast- Star Sports Network
Legends Cricket Trophy 2024: Full Squads
Dubai Giants
Shaun Marsh, Richard Levi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Solomon Mire, Jonathan Carter, Sachith Pathirana, Thisara Perera, Vernon Philander, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Harbhajan Singh, Samuel Badree, Suranga Lakmal, Fidel Edwards, Ben Laughlin.
Delhi Devils
Suresh Raina, Shahid Afridi, Jacob Oram, Ambati Rayudu, Sohail Tanvir, Matt Prior (wk), Anureet Singh Kathuria, Praveen Gupta, Saman Jayantha, Ishan Malhotra, Pravin Tambe, Iqbal Abdullah, Nagendra.
New York Super Star Strikers
Yuvraj Singh, Dan Christian, Isuru Udana, Chadwick Walton (wk), Jerome Taylor, Ricardo Powell, Alviro Petersen, Nuwan Pradeep, Asela Gunarathne, Chamara Kapugedara, Rahul Sharma, Lahiru Thirimanne.
Rajasthan Kings
Robin Uthappa (wk), Lendl Simmons, Imran Tahir, Angelo Perera, S. Sreesanth, Ashley Nurse, Hamilton Masakadza, Pinnaduwage Chaturanga De Silva, Parvinder Awana, Peter Trego, Pawan Negi, Hamid Hassan, Bipul Sharma, Rajesh Bishnoi.
Kandy Samp Army
Aaron Finch, Stuart Binny, Joe Burns, Upul Tharanga (wk), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Seekkuge Prasanna, Nuwan Kulasekara, Jonathan Wells, Kevin O’brian, Tino Best, Christopher Mpofu, Liam Plunkett.
Punjab Royals
Tillakaratne Dilshan, Martin Guptill, Naman Ojha (wk), Miguel Cummins, Dilshan Munaweera, Abdul Razzaq, Monty Panesar, Asad Shfiq, Javon Searles, Phil Mustard, Neil Broom, Siddhartha Trivedi, Upul Indrasiri.
Colombo Lions
Chris Gayle, Ross Taylor, Ben Dunk (wk), Darren Bravo, Jessy Ryder, Nowruz Mangal, Yasir Shah, Zulfiqar Babar, Dawlat Zadran, Robert Frylinck, Asghar Afghan, Muhammad Irfan, Khalid Usman, Khawar Ali.
