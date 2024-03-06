Legends Cricket Trophy 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Legends Cricket Trophy will return for its second season as the 2024 edition of the tournament starts on Friday, March 8.

The first season of the tournament saw six teams competing against each other in T20 format matches. However, the tournament will witness seven new teams this season and has also adopted the 90-ball format.

The seven new teams participating in the competition this year are Dubai Giants, New York Super Star Strikers, Rajesthan Kings, Delhi Devils, Kandy Samp Army, Colombo Lions, and Punjab Royals.

A total of 22 matches are scheduled to take place in this edition of the tournament. Each team will face the other six teams once in the league phase. The top two teams will qualify for the final, which is scheduled to take place on March 19.

The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele will act as the home for this edition of the Legends Cricket Trophy. The first edition of the tournament was played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Ghaziabad.

A total of seven former international players were selected as icon players by the seven franchises. Here is the list of these players along with the franchise:

Yuvraj Singh - New York Super Star Strikers

Harbhajan Singh - Dubai Giants

Suresh Raina - Delhi Devils

Robin Uthappa - Rajasthan Kings

Chris Gayle - Colombo Lions

Aaron Finch - Kandy Samp Army

Tillakaratne Dilshan - Punjab Royals

Legends Cricket Trophy 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Friday, March 8

Match 1 - Dubai Giants vs New York Super Star Strikers, 07:00 PM

Saturday, March 9

Match 2 - Rajesthan Kings vs Kandy Samp Army, 04:00 PM

Match 3 - Dubai Giants vs Delhi Devils, 07:00 PM

Sunday, March 10

Match 4 - Punjab Royals vs Rajasthan Kings, 04:00 PM

Match 5 - Colombo Lions vs Dubai Giants, 07:00 PM

Monday, March 11

Match 6 - Delhi Devils vs New York Super Star Strikers, 04:00 PM

Match 7 - Kandy Samp Army vs Colombo Lions, 07:00 PM

Tuesday, March 12

Match 8 - New York Super Star Strikers vs Punjab Royals, 04:00 PM

Match 9 - Rajesthan Kings vs Colombo Lions, 06:30 PM

Wednesday, March 13

Match 10 - Delhi Devils vs Punjab Royals, 04:00 PM

Match 11 - Kandy Samp Army vs New York Super Star Strikers, 07:00 PM

Thursday, March 14

Match 12 - Dubai Giants vs Punjab Royals, 04:00 PM

Match 13 - Delhi Devils vs Rajasthan Kings, 07:00 PM

Friday, March 15

Match 14 - Punjab Royals vs Colombo Lions, 04:00 PM

Match 15 - Kandy Samp Army vs Dubai Giants, 07:00 PM

Saturday, March 16

Match 16 - Rajesthan Kings vs New York Super Star Strikers, 04:00 PM

Match 17 - Punjab Royals vs Kandy Samp Army, 07:00 PM

Sunday, March 17

Match 18 - Colombo Lions vs Delhi Devils, 04:00 PM

Match 19 - Dubai Giants vs Rajasthan Kings, 07:00 PM

Monday, March 18

Match 20 - Kandy Samp Army vs Delhi Devils, 04:00 PM

Match 21 - New York Super Star Strikers vs Colombo Lions, 07:00 PM

Tuesday, March 19

Final - TBC vs TBC, 07:00 PM

Legends Cricket Trophy 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming - N/A

Live Telecast- Star Sports Network

Legends Cricket Trophy 2024: Full Squads

Dubai Giants

Shaun Marsh, Richard Levi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Solomon Mire, Jonathan Carter, Sachith Pathirana, Thisara Perera, Vernon Philander, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Harbhajan Singh, Samuel Badree, Suranga Lakmal, Fidel Edwards, Ben Laughlin.

Delhi Devils

Suresh Raina, Shahid Afridi, Jacob Oram, Ambati Rayudu, Sohail Tanvir, Matt Prior (wk), Anureet Singh Kathuria, Praveen Gupta, Saman Jayantha, Ishan Malhotra, Pravin Tambe, Iqbal Abdullah, Nagendra.

New York Super Star Strikers

Yuvraj Singh, Dan Christian, Isuru Udana, Chadwick Walton (wk), Jerome Taylor, Ricardo Powell, Alviro Petersen, Nuwan Pradeep, Asela Gunarathne, Chamara Kapugedara, Rahul Sharma, Lahiru Thirimanne.

Rajasthan Kings

Robin Uthappa (wk), Lendl Simmons, Imran Tahir, Angelo Perera, S. Sreesanth, Ashley Nurse, Hamilton Masakadza, Pinnaduwage Chaturanga De Silva, Parvinder Awana, Peter Trego, Pawan Negi, Hamid Hassan, Bipul Sharma, Rajesh Bishnoi.

Kandy Samp Army

Aaron Finch, Stuart Binny, Joe Burns, Upul Tharanga (wk), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Seekkuge Prasanna, Nuwan Kulasekara, Jonathan Wells, Kevin O’brian, Tino Best, Christopher Mpofu, Liam Plunkett.

Punjab Royals

Tillakaratne Dilshan, Martin Guptill, Naman Ojha (wk), Miguel Cummins, Dilshan Munaweera, Abdul Razzaq, Monty Panesar, Asad Shfiq, Javon Searles, Phil Mustard, Neil Broom, Siddhartha Trivedi, Upul Indrasiri.

Colombo Lions

Chris Gayle, Ross Taylor, Ben Dunk (wk), Darren Bravo, Jessy Ryder, Nowruz Mangal, Yasir Shah, Zulfiqar Babar, Dawlat Zadran, Robert Frylinck, Asghar Afghan, Muhammad Irfan, Khalid Usman, Khawar Ali.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App