Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Rajasthan Kings vs Colombo Lions, Match 9

On Tuesday, New York Superstars Strikers and Punjab Royals squared off in the seventh match of Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 while Rajasthan Kings and Colombo Lions met in the next game.

New York strengthened their pole position after defeating Punjab in the previous game by 54 runs. They are currently the only unbeaten team in the Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 with three wins in as many games.

Rajasthan Kings bounced back after their previous defeat and handed Colombo Lions an eight-wicket loss. With an excellent NRR (net run rate) of +2.505, they moved from third to the second spot, having won two games in three matches.

Following closely, Dubai Giants have also won two games and lost one. They have a positive NRR of +0.131.

Kandy Samp Army ascended from fifth to fourth spot while Punjab descended to the fifth spot after their previous defeat.

Delhi Devils and Colombo Lions are currently the bottom two teams, eyeing their first win in the tournament.

Robin's quick fifty elevates Rajasthan into top 2; Chadwick's 73 and Asela's three-fer secure New York's lead

New York Superstars Strikers opted to bat first in the first game on Tuesday and posted a challenging 176-run target for the loss of five wickets.

Chadwick Walton led the batting unit with a 33-ball 73-run knock, featuring 13 boundaries. Ricardo Powell’s 25, Narsingh Deonarine’s 24, and Daniel Christian’s 21 also played an important role in setting the target.

Rahat Ali grabbed three wickets for Punjab Royals while Upul Indrasiri and Miguel Cummins picked up one each.

In reply, Tillakaratne Dilshan (31) top-scored for Punjab followed by Javon Searles (22) in the lower order while the rest of the team couldn’t reach the 15-run mark. Asela Gunaratne’s three-wicket haul backed by Sulieman Benn (2) and Jerome Taylor (1) helped New York to restrict the Royals to 121/8.

In the following game, the Rajasthan Kings opted to bowl first and limited the Colombo Lions to 101/8. Chathuranga de Silva, Ashley Nurse, and Jatin Saxena claimed two wickets each for the Kings. Chris Gayle (26), Adnan Akmal (22), and Yasir Shah (22) were the major contributors in the Colombo’s lineup.

In reply, Rajasthan’s skipper Robin Uthappa’s 22-ball half-century assisted by Jatin’s quick-fire knock of 31 runs off 19 balls helped them chase down the target in just 8.1 overs. Yasir picked up two wickets for Colombo.

