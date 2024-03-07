Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Telecast Channel: Where to watch LCT matches in India

Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 (LCT) will start tomorrow evening (March 8) in Kandy. It is the second edition of the LCT tournament. Last year, India hosted the competition, where Indore Knights emerged as the champions.

This year, franchises will represent Indian as well as foreign cities in Legends Cricket Trophy. The seven teams participating in LCT 2024 are Punjab Royals, Kandy Samp Army, Colombo Lions, Rajasthan Kings, Delhi Devils, Dubai Giants, and New York Super Star Strikers.

Notably, the tournament will have a 90-ball format. Unlike T20s or T10s, the two teams will get a chance to face 90 balls in their innings in LCT 2024.

India's 2011 World Cup heroes Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh will participate in the competition. Some other big names confirmed to play in Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 include Shaun Marsh, Richard Levi, Chris Gayle, Shahid Afridi, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Lendl Simmons, Stuart Binny, and TM Dilshan.

The seven teams will play against each other from March 8 to 18. The top two teams of the points table will compete in the final match on March 19.

Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Telecast Channel list in India

The Star Sports network will broadcast the entire tournament in India. Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will show the matches in English commentary. Regional commentary options will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu.

As per Indian Standard Time (IST), the afternoon matches will begin at 4 pm, while the evening games will start at 7 pm.

Here is the full telecast channel list for LCT 2024 matches in India:

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu (TV).

