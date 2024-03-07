Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 telecast channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Legends Cricket Trophy is all set to enthrall the audience once again in a new format, new city, and a new set of players. Season 2 is all set to take place between March 8 and 19, 2024 in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

A total of 22 matches will take place and all the games will be held at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. New York Strikers, led by Yuvraj Singh, will take on the Harbhajan Singh-led Dubai Giants in the opening fixture on Friday, March 8, 2024.

The inaugural season of the tournament was held in a T20 format. However, in a bid to amplify the intensity of the game, the organizers have come up with a new 90-ball format. A team can opt for five bowlers, who can bowl three overs each. To add a further twist, one of the bowlers must complete four overs by the 60th ball of the innings.

The bowling power play will take place from the first ball to the 24th ball of the innings. The batting powerplay, on the other hand, can be taken any time after the 60th delivery.

The inaugural season of the tournament saw the Indore Knights and Guwahati Avengers awarded as the joint winners after the final was abandoned.

Fans would be thrilled to see their favorite superstars return to action. Yuvraj Singh has been picked as an icon player and the captain of the New York Strikers, while Harbhajan Singh will lead the Dubai Giants.

Former Australian captain Aaron Finch has been tasked to lead the Kandy Samp Army, while Chris Gayle has been appointed as the captain of the Colombo Lions. Suresh Raina will be at the helm of affairs at Delhi Devils. Sri Lanka’s destructive opener, T Dilshan took over as captain of Punjab Royal, while Robin Utthappa will lead Rajasthan Kings.

The seven teams will lock horns with each other for 12 days in a bid to claim the coveted trophy.

Legends Cricket Trophy 2024: Where to watch and live-stream in India?

The second season of Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 will be telecast live on Star Sports Network, which is the official broadcaster partner. Thanks to its extensive global network, cricket fans from around the world can watch their favorite stars in action. The fans in India can also stream it live on Disney + Hotstar.

