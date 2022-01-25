Legends League Cricket 2022, Asia Lions vs World Giants: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Match 5 of the Legends League Cricket 2022 sees the World Giants square off against the Asia Lions. Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) will host this exciting contest.

The World Giants lost their opening game of the competition against the Asia Lions but won their next game against the India Maharajas. Bowling first, the Giants struggled to pick up wickets as the India Maharajas posted 209 on the board.

Kevin Pietersen scored a fifty at the top of the order. But they lost their way in the chase until Imran Tahir came to the crease. Coming in to bat at 9, he scored a fifty off just 19 balls to help his side chase down the mammoth total with three balls to spare. The Giants will be looking to keep performing in a similar way in their upcoming fixtures.

Asia Lions, meanwhile, lost their opening game against the India Maharajas but bounced back quickly. They beat the World Giants in their next game and followed it up by winning against the India Maharajas.

After being asked to bat first, the Lions posted 193 on the board, thanks to contributions from Upul Tharanga and Asghar Afghan. The bowlers then stepped up to restrict the India Maharajas to 157, winning the game by 36 runs. They will look to carry forward the winning momentum against the World Giants.

Asia Lions vs World Giants Match Details:

Match: Asia Lions vs World Giants, Match 5, Legends League Cricket 2022

Date and Time: January 26th 2022, Wednesday, 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat

Asia Lions vs World Giants Pitch Report

The pitch at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Fans can expect another high-scoring affair on Wednesday.

Asia Lions vs World Giants Weather Forecast

The temperature in Muscat is expected to range between 17 and 24 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Asia Lions vs World Giants Probable XIs

World Giants

Ryan Jay Sidebottom picked up two wickets as the India Maharajas scored 209 in their 20 overs. Kevin Pietersen scored 53 while opening the batting and a quickfire fifty from Imran Tahir lower down the order helped them chase down the total with three wickets in hand.

Probable XI

Kevin Pietersen, Kevin O Brien, Jonathan Trott, Corey Anderson, Brad Haddin (wk), Daren Sammy (c), Albie Morkel, Imran Tahir, Morne Morkel, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Matthew Hoggard

Asia Lions

Contributions from Upul Tharanga (72) and Asghar Afghan (69*) helped them post 193 on the board at the expense of four wickets. The bowlers then bowled brilliantly as they defended the total successfully.

Probable XI

Upul Tharanga, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Mohammad Yousuf, Asghar Afghan, Misbah-ul-Haq (c), Romesh Kaluwitharana (wk), Nuwan Kulasekara, Mohammad Rafique, Dilhara Fernando, Shoaib Akhtar, Muttiah Muralitharan

Asia Lions vs World Giants Match Prediction

The last time these two sides met, the Asia Lions defeated the World Giants convincingly. The Giants will look to be at their best as they seek revenge for their loss on Wednesday. The Lions, meanwhile, will be looking to finish the league stages on a high.

The World Giants currently look a settled unit and are expected to come out on top on Wednesday.

Prediction: World Giants to win this encounter.

Asia Lions vs World Giants live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Kevin Pietersen to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far