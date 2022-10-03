Legends League Cricket 2022, Eliminator, Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The Gujarat Giants will meet the Bhilwara Kings in the Eliminator of the Legends League Cricket 2022 on Monday, October 3, for a place in the finals of the tournament. The match, set to take place at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur, promises to be an entertaining one.

The two teams have clashed against each other twice already this season, with the Kings hammering the Giants on both occasions. Can Gujarat flip the tables in the match that matters most?

The Giants lost their way through the latter part of the tournament to finish third on the points table. Their last match was interestingly against the Kings.

Except for Chris Gayle and Yashpal Sharma, no other batsman could make a mark and the Giants only scored 186 in their 20 overs. The target was chased down comfortably by the Kings.

Bhilwara, meanwhile, is coming into this match following a loss against the Indian Capitals. The qualifier between the two teams was an absolute run fest.

Batting first, the Kings scored 226 in their 20 overs. William Porterfield and Shane Watson scored 59 and 65 respectively to take their team to a massive total. Yusuf Pathan and Rajesh Bishnoi also chipped in by scoring 48 and 36 respectively.

It seemed to be a defendable target at one stage, but it wasn’t to be as the Kings lost the game in the last over.

Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings, Eliminator Legends League Cricket 2022.

Date and Time: October 3, 2022; 7:30 pm IST.

Venue: Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur.

Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Pitch Report

This ground has seen plenty of runs over the course of this tournament. Each of the last three matches at this venue have been won by teams batting second.

The pitch in Jodhpur is certainly a nightmare for the bowlers and a rather enjoyable one for the batters.

Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Weather Forecast

Temperatures are set to hover around 35 degrees on the day of the match, but might drop to 29-30 degrees by night.

Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Probable XIs

Gujarat Giants

The Giants have lost both of their last matches against the Kings.

However, they do have a major positive heading into the Eliminator as Chris Gayle has found his touch once again. Gujarat needs its bowlers to step up on Monday against a stacked Bhilwara side.

We may not see any changes besides their captain Virender Sehwag coming back into the playing XI.

Probable XI

Chris Gayle, Lendl Simmons, Virender Sehwag (c), Parthiv Patel (wk), Yashpal Singh, Thisara Perera, Graeme Swann, R Emrit, Appanna, Mitchell McClenaghan, Ashok Dinda.

Bhilwara Kings

The Kings have been playing good cricket lately and their opening pair has given them the start they need in every match. Shane Watson has excelled at No. 3, while Yusuf Pathan is doing what he did best during his international career.

Probable XI

William Porterfield, Morne van Wyk (wk), Shane Watson, Jesal Karia, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan (c), Rajesh Bishnoi, Tino Best, S Sreesanth, Fidel Edwards, Monty Panesar

Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Match Prediction

The Kings had the upper hand over the Giants in the league stages. While the Giants' top order can unsettle their opponents on their day, the Kings will still be favorites to win this contest.

Prediction: Expect the Bhilwara Kings to come out on top and advance to the final.

Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Hindi.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

