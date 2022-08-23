Legends League Cricket 2022: Full list of players who are part of LLC 2nd season

The second season of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) is all set to be held in India from September 17 to October 8. According to the tournament organizers, a total of 15 matches will be played across 22 days in six cities as part of the event.

The inaugural season of the LLC saw three teams taking part - India Maharajas, Asia Lions and World Giants. Asia Lions and World Giants made the final, with the latter winning the summit clash in Al Amerat by 25 runs.

Meanwhile, a special match has been announced ahead of LLC season 2. Sourav Ganguly-led India Maharajas will take on Eoin Morgan-led World Giants on September 16, a day before the start of the tournament. The game will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Also, this year’s edition is being dedicated to 75 years of India’s Independence.

Which players are taking part in LLC’s second season?

Below is a list of players who have confirmed their participation for the second season of Legends League Cricket so far.

Indian players

Sourav Ganguly, Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Sreesanth, Pravin Tambe, Virender Sehwag, Pragyan Ojha, Ashok Dinda, Mohammed Kaif, Stuart Binny, S. Badrinath, Joginder Sharma, Naman Ojha, Reetinder Sodhi, Parthiv Patel, Laxmi Ratan Shukla, RP Singh, Manvinder Bisla, Amit Bhandari, Rajat Bhatia, Sudeep Tyagi.

Overseas players

England: Monty Panesar, Eoin Morgan, Ravi Bopara, Chris Tremlett, Liam Plunkett, Nick Compton, Ryan Sidebottom, Phil Mustard, Jade Dernbach, Dmitri Mascarenhas, Samit Patel, Matt Prior, Tim Bresnan.

Australia: Mitchell Johnson, Shane Watson, Brett Lee.

South Africa: Jonty Rhodes, Albie Morkel, Dale Steyn, Jacques Kallis, Lance Klusener, Morne Morkel, Richard Levi, Vernon Philander.

Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera, Upul Chandana, Farvez Mahroof, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dilhara Fernando, Ajantha Mendis, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Dhammika Prasad, Chaminda Vaas, Upul Chandana, Russel Arnold

New Zealand: Daniel Vettori, Ross Taylor, Ian Butler, Mitchell McClenaghan

Ireland: Kevin O’ Brien, John Mooney

Afghanistan: Asghar Afghan, Nawroz Mangal

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza

West Indies: Denesh Ramdin, Lendl Simmons, Fidel Edwards, Ricardo Powell, Tino Best

Zimbabwe: Christopher Mpofu, Elton Chigumbura, Hamilton Masakadza

Nepal: Paras Khadka

