Legends League Cricket 2022: Full schedule, dates and venues list

The Legends League Cricket 2022 (LLC T20) organizers announced the full schedule for the upcoming tournament on Tuesday. Five cities, namely Kolkata, Delhi, Jodhpur, Lucknow, and Cuttack will play host to the first round of the competition.

Initially, Rajkot was also shortlisted as one of the host cities for LLC T20 this year. However, none of the games have been allotted to Rajkot in the final schedule.

The tournament will begin with an exhibition match between Sourav Ganguly's India Maharajas and Eoin Morgan's World Giants at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The organizers are yet to reveal the full list of teams participating in the tournament. A previous announcement stated that four franchises and more than 100 retired cricketers will be a part of Legends League Cricket 2022.

On that note, here are all the details you need to know about the upcoming Legends League tournament:

When will Legends League Cricket 2022 start?

Legends League 2022 will begin on September 16, with the final scheduled for October 8. The first three matches, including the exhibition battle between India Maharajas and World Giants, will take place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The caravan will then move to Lucknow, followed by New Delhi, Cuttack and Jodhpur. Here are the dates:

Kolkata: September 16-18, 2022

Lucknow: September 21-22, 2022

New Delhi: September 24-26, 2022

Cuttack: September 27-30, 2022

Jodhpur: October 1 & 3, 2022

Play-Offs: October 5 & 7, 2022 – Venue to be announced

Finals on October 8, 2022– Venue to be announced

Hinting at the probable venue for the final, co-founder and CEO of the Legends League, Raman Raheja, said in a statement on Tuesday:

"For final match of this season we are looking at Dehradun."

Will Pakistan players participate in Legends League Cricket 2022?

Misbah-ul-Haq was one of the first few players to announce his participation in Legends League Cricket 2022. However, it seems like neither the former Pakistan captain nor any of his countrymen will ultimately play in the league this year.

"We are not getting any players from Pakistan for the upcoming season," Raman Raheja said in a statement.

Which player are you looking forward to seeing in LLC T20? Sound off in the comments below.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee