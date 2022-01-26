Legends League Cricket 2022, India Maharajas vs World Giants: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The India Maharajas will take on the World Giants in the sixth match of the Legends League Cricket 2022. The Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) will host this contest.

This is the last match of the league stage. It is a must-win game for the India Maharajas while the World Giants need to make sure they don’t lose by a big margin as it will result in them getting knocked out of the competition. A win will see them face the Asia Lions in the final on January 29.

India Maharajas won their first game of the competition but have lost two games on the trot. They need to be at their absolute best in their last league game. The Maharajas suffered a heavy loss against the Asia Lions in their previous fixture.

Bowling first, the Maharajas picked up four wickets but failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as the Lions scored 193 in their 20 overs. It was a daunting task for the Maharajas and they crumbled in the chase. They only managed to score 157, losing the game by 36 runs.

The World Giants, on the other hand, lost their opening game of the competition but turned the tables around as they won their next two games. They defeated the Asia Lions comprehensively in their previous fixture.

After electing to bowl first, the bowlers did a fine job of restricting the Asia Lions to 149. The batters then stepped up and chased down the total in 13 overs to win the game by seven wickets and increase the team's run rate. They will be looking to finish the league stages on a high.

India Maharajas vs World Giants Match Details

Match: India Maharajas vs World Giants, Match 6, Legends League Cricket 2022

Date and Time: January 27, 2022, Thursday, 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat

India Maharajas vs World Giants Pitch Report

The pitch at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) is good for batting. The batters will enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers have to be on their toes while bowling on this pitch.

India Maharajas vs World Giants Weather Forecast

The temperature in Muscat is expected to range between 19 and 26 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

India Maharajas vs World Giants Probable XIs

India Maharajas

Amit Bhandari picked up two wickets but the Maharajas failed to create inroads as the Lions posted 193 on the board. Wasim Jaffer and Manpreet Gony both scored 35 but a lack of big partnerships resulted in them falling short by 36 runs.

Probable XI:

Naman Ojha (wk), Wasim Jaffer, S Badrinath, Mohammad Kaif (c), Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Nikhil Chopra, Manpreet Gony, Amit Bhandari, Aavishkar Salvi, Munaf Patel

World Giants

Ryan Jay Sidebottom and Morne Morkel picked up two wickets each, which helped the Giants restrict the Lions to 149. Kevin Pietersen led the charge with the bat as he scored 86 off just 38 balls at the top of the order to help his side chase down the total in 13 overs.

Probable XI:

Kevin Pietersen, Herschelle Gibbs, Kevin O Brien, Corey Anderson, Brad Haddin (wk), Albie Morkel, Daren Sammy (c), Brett Lee, Morne Morkel, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Monty Panesar

India Maharajas vs World Giants Match Prediction

The last time these two sides met, fans saw a thriller of a contest and the World Giants pipped the India Maharajas by three wickets. The Maharajas will be hoping to gain revenge for their loss and will have to be on their toes on Thursday.

The World Giants have the momentum behind them. Fans can expect the Giants to carry it forward by beating the India Maharajas on Thursday.

Prediction: World Giants to win this encounter

India Maharajas vs World Giants live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. Brett Lee to pick two or more wickets? Yes No 2 votes so far