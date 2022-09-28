Legends League Cricket 2022, Match 10, India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

India Capitals will lock horns with Manipal Tigers in the 10th match of the ongoing Legends League Cricket 2022 on Thursday, September 29, at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. This will be the first time both the teams will meet each other in the competition.

India Capitals are comfortably sitting at the top of the table and have one foot in the Qualifiers because of their healthy run rate. They defeated Gujarat Giants convincingly in their last match and will hope to keep the momentum going against the Tigers.

Manipal Tigers, on the other hand, secured their first win of the Legends League Cricket 2022, beating Bhilwara Kings by three runs. Jesse Ryder and Tatenda Taibu made significant contributions with the bat, while Dilhara Fernando picked up a four-wicket haul.

India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Match Details

Match – India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers, Match 10 Legends League Cricket 2022

Date and Time – September 29, 2022; 7.30 pm IST

Venue – Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Pitch Report

The pitch has been slightly on the high scoring side and batting first has made a difference. In the last two matches, teams batting first have defended their score. It is likely to remain the same.

India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers weather updates

60%-70% rain is expected in the afternoon, however, there is no rain in the prediction during the match time. But if there’s rain in the afternoon, expect a wet outfield in the first innings.

India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Probable XI

India Capitals

Capitals have won their last match comfortably and will hope to continue their momentum. They wouldn’t do anything fancy to change the dynamics of the team and will probably be going with the same team.

Probable XI

Solomon Mire, Gautam Gambhir (c), Hamilton Masakadza, Ross Taylor, Dinesh Ramdin (wk), Ashley Nurse, Liam Plunkett, Mitchell Johnson, Pankaj Singh, Pravin Tambe, and P Gupta.

Manipal Tigers

The Tigers snatched their win in their last outing at the same venue. They will be riding high on confidence and are expected to stick to the same line-up.

Probable XI

Jesse Ryder, Tatenda Taibu (wk), Mohammad Kaif, R Powell, Corey Anderson, R Sodhi, Pardeep Sahu, Harbhajan Singh (c), Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Dilhara Fernando, and Muttiah Muralitharan.

India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers match predictions

Both teams are coming off the back of wins and will be looking to keep the winning run going. It is expected to be a neck-to-neck encounter as both teams have some star-studded players on their roasters.

Manipal Tigers are likely to have an edge over the Capitals because of the way they played their last match.

India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers details and channel list

TV – Star Sports Network

Live Streaming - Disney+ Hotstar

LIVE POLL Q. Solomon Mire to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far