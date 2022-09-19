Legends League Cricket 2022, Match 3, Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Gujarat Giants will square off against Manipal Tigers in the third match of the Legends League Cricket 2022. Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will host this contest.

Gujarat Giants got off to a winning start to the competition by getting the better of India Capitals in their opening fixture. It was a closely fought contest and the Giants managed to hold their nerves to finish on the winning side.

Bowling first, the Giants bowlers struggled a bit as they conceded 179 runs. KP Appanna, Rayad Emrit, and Thisara Perera picked up two wickets each.

Kevin O'Brien, opening the batting, smashed a scintillating century to help his side chase down the total with eight balls to spare. They will look to carry the winning momentum forward.

Manipal Tigers, meanwhile, didn’t have the best of starts to the competition. They faced Bhilwara Kings in their first game and suffered a loss. It was a thriller of a contest and the Tigers only lost the fixture in the last over.

After being asked to bat first, Mohammad Kaif scored 73 as they finished their innings on 153/7. The bowlers tried hard with Ryan Sidebottom finishing with three scalps, but they failed to seize crunch moments as the Kings got across the line with two balls to spare. The Tigers will be eager to bounce back when they take on the Giants on Monday.

Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers Match Details:

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers, Match 3, Legends League Cricket, 2022

Date and Time: September 19th 2022, Monday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ekana Cricket Stadium is a belter. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths.

Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers Weather Forecast

The temperature in Lucknow is expected to hover between 26 and 32 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers Probable XIs

Gujarat Giants

Probable XI

Virender Sehwag (c), Kevin O Brien, Parthiv Patel (wk), Manvinder Bisla, Thisara Perera, Yashpal Singh, Rayad Emrit, Mitchell McClenaghan, Graeme Swann, KP Appanna, Ashok Dinda, Elton Chigumbura, Richard Levi.

Manipal Tigers

Probable XI

Ravikant Shukla, Swapnil Asnodkar, Corey Anderson, Mohammad Kaif, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Tatenda Taibu (wk), Harbhajan Singh (c), Parvinder Awana, Chris Mpofu, Ricardo Powell, Pardeep Sahu, Shivakant Shukla, Muttiah Muralitharan.

Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers Match Prediction

Gujarat Giants are coming off a win in their previous fixture whereas Manipal Tigers have lost their opening game. The latter will be eager to register their first win of the competition on Monday.

Gujarat Giants look a settled unit and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Gujarat Giants to win this encounter.

Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar and FanCode

