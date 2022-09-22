Legends League Cricket 2022, Match 5, Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

We move from Lucknow to Delhi and it's match No. 5 between table toppers Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers. The Arun Jaitley Stadium is set for its first match of the league. Both teams will be playing their third match in the league.

Gujarat Giants sit right at the top of the table after winning both their matches. Giants have a healthy net run rate and would like to build on that. The Virender Sehwag-led side is in good form and are inching their way into the knockouts.

Manipal Tigers, on the other hand, have lost both their matches so far. The Tigers played their last match against the Giants, where they failed to post a decent total. They will be eager to quickly turn things around.

Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers Match Details

Match – Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers, Match 5, Legends League Cricket 2022

Date and Time – September 22, 2022; 7.30 pm IST

Venue – Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers Pitch Report

This is the first match of the league at this venue but like a typical Delhi wicket you can expect turn over here. Dew might also be a factor.

Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers weather updates

Light rain is expected during game time, whereas heavy rain is expected during the day. It would be a typical Delhi humid climate otherwise.

Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers Probable XI

Gujarat Giants

The Giants are on a winning streak and would like to continue with it. A good team effort helped them win both their matches and they will be hoping to do the same this time around.

Probable XI

Virendra Sehwag (captain), Kevin O'Brien, Parthiv Patel, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Lendl Simmons, Thisara Perera, Rayad Emrit, Graeme Swann, KP Appasanna, Mitchell McClenaghan, Ashok Dinda.

Manipal Tigers

Manipal Tigers will be hoping to have some of their actual team members available for this match as it might change the balance of the squad and night bring in some fortune.

Probable XI

Ravikant Shukla, Swapnil Asnodkar, Corey Anderson, Mohammad Kaif, Tatenda Taibu (wk), Pradeep Sahu, Shivakant Shukla, Harbhajan Singh (c), Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Chris Mpofu, Parvinder Awana.

Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers match predictions

As the match is under threat of a rain interruption, the coin toss is likely to play a major role in the final outcome. Without a rain delay, the Giants are expected to win this game.

Prediction: Gujarat Giants to win this clash.

Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers details and channel list

TV – Star Sports Network

Live Streaming - Disney+ Hotstar

