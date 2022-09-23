Legends League Cricket 2022, Match 6, India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Fans will hope to see some action when India Capitals lock horns with Bhilwara Kings on Saturday, September 24, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Incidentally, the first match in Delhi between Gujarat Giants and Manipal Tigers got washed out.

India Capitals, who are second in the points table, will be playing their third match of the league and second against the Kings. The last time they played against the Kings, the Capitals won comfortably by a margin of 78 runs.

Solomon Mire scored 82 off 38 deliveries to put his side in the driver’s seat. His teammate Hamilton Masakadza supported him nicely by scoring 48 off 30 deliveries. With the return of their captain Gautam Gambhir, we hope the Capitals to keep their momentum going.

Bhilwara Kings, on the other hand, are just below the Capitals in the table because of their run rate. They didn't play to their potential in their last match, where they were outplayed by the same opposition.

The Kings will hope to fire in unison and turn things around this time. Tanmay Srivastava, who scored 27 runs, was the highest run scorer for his side in their last outing, whereas Yusuf Pathan picked up three wickets in his four overs.

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Match Details

Match – India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, Match 6, Legends League Cricket 2022

Date and Time – September 24, 2022; 7.30 pm IST

Venue – Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings weather updates

According to the weather report, heavy rains are expected tomorrow in Delhi throughout the day. We would all be hoping that some miracle would keep the rain away from Delhi.

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Probable XI

India Capitals

After a cracking performance in their last outing in Lucknow they wouldn’t want to tinker with their playing XI this time. They would be going out with the same 11 they played last time around.

Probable XI

Gautam Gambhir (c), Solomon Mire, Hamilton Masakadza, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Ashley Nurse, Farveez Mahroof, Liam Plunkett, Mitchell Johnson, Pankaj Singh, Praveen Tambe, and Pawan Suyal.

Bhilwara Kings

They would want someone like William Porterfield in their lineup to attack upfront, whereas a bowler like S Sreesanth can bring in a bit more pace.The Kingss will be coming with everything possible to win this time around.

Probable XI

Naman Ojha (wk), William Porterfield, Nick Compton, Matt Prior, T Srivastava, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Dinesh Salunkhe, Tino Best, Fidel Edwards/ S Sreesanth, and Monty Panesar.

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Match Prediction

India Capitals seem to be a much stronger and more settled side than the Bhilwara Kings. If we get a game, the Capitals will have an edge over the Kings.

Prediction: India Capitals to win this encounter.

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings details and channel list

TV – Star Sports Network

Live Streaming - Disney+ Hotstar

