Legends League Cricket 2022, Match 7, India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

India Capitals will lock horns with Gujarat Giants in the seventh match of the ongoing Legends League Cricket 2022 on Sunday, September 25, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Both games at this venue have been washed out due to rain.

The last time these two teams came against each other was in the first game where the Giants chased down 180 runs successfully. Kevin O'Brien scored a brilliant century for the Giants.

India Capitals, who are second in the points chart, will be up against the table toppers. The last time they played against the Kings, the Capitals won comfortably against the Kings by a margin of 78 runs.

Solomon Mire put his side in the driver's seat with a knock of 82 from 38 deliveries. His colleague Hamilton Masakadza supported him by scoring 48 off 30 deliveries. With the return of their captain Gautam Gambhir, we hope the Capitals continue their performance against the Giants.

Gujarat Giants played their last game six days ago in Lucknow. The Giants won that match comfortably. Parthiv Patel was their top scorer. They have had a long break and will be fresh to expand their lead in the points table.

India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Match Details

Match – India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Match 7 Legends League Cricket 2022

Date and Time – September 25, 2022; 4.00 pm IST

Venue – Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants weather updates

Light rain has been predicted, but it won’t stay for long, going by the reports. We might get a full game this time. It is supposed to be clear afterwards as well.

India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Probable XI

India Capitals

After a cracking performance in their last outing in Lucknow they wouldn’t want to change anything this time.

Probable XI

Gautam Gambhir (c), Solomon Mire, Hamilton Masakadza, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Ashley Nurse, Farveez Mahroof, Liam Plunkett, Mitchell Johnson, Pankaj Singh, Praveen Tambe, and Pawan Suyal.

Gujarat Giants

As of with the Giants, they even won last time around. Their last match against Manipal Tigers was washed out. They are expected to go the same playing XI if there are no injury concerns for the team.

Probable XI

Virender Sehwag (c), Kevin O'Brien, Parthiv Patel, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Lendl Simmons, Thisara Perera, Rayad Emrit, Graeme Swann, KP Appanna, Mitchell McClenaghan, and Ashok Dinda.

India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants match prediction

The last time these two teams faced each other, the Giants won that game comfortably. The Capitals are likely to come hard this time and will be strengthened by the return of their skipper Gautam Gambhir.

A Delhi derby is on the cards with Sehwag leading the Giants, while Gambhir marshaling troops for the Capitals.

Prediction: India Capitals to win this contest.

India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants details and channel list

TV – Star Sports Network

Live Streaming - Disney+ Hotstar

