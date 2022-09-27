Legends League Cricket 2022, Match 9, Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

In match nine of the Legends League Cricket, Gujarat Giants will play Bhilwara Kings at the Barabati Stadium on Tuesday (September 27). The Kings are coming off a close loss at the same stadium only a day ago.

The Giants played their last game against table topers India Capitals, which they lost convincingly. Stand-in Giants captain Tillakaratne Dilshan played an entertaining 75 off 59, but it wasn’t enough, as the other batters failed to complement his efforts.

The Kings, meanwhile, are coming off a close three-run loss against Manipal Tigers. Yusuf Pathan again showed his class by scoring 42 off 21, but it wasn't enought to take the Kings over the line.

Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Match Details

Match – Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings, Match 9 Legends League Cricket 2022

Date and Time – September 27, 2022; 7:30 pm IST

Venue – Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Weather Update

It's going to be a clear day except a light shower in the evening that's unlikely to impact the game. The temperature should be around 27 degrees.

Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Probable XIs

Gujarat Giants

Having lost their last game, they won’t be making any changes if their main players Virender Sehwag and Parthiv Patel are back.

Virender Sehwag (c), Richard Levi, Kevin O Brien, L Simmons, M Bisla/Parthiv Patel (wk), Thisara Perera, Joginder Sharma, Graeme Swann, Mitchell McClenaghan, Elton Chigumbura, Ajantha Mendis

Bhilwara Kings

The Kings need to rethink their strategy, as their batting line up hasn’t fired in the last few games. They have been overly dependend on Yusuf Pathan, so they need their top order to come to the party.

William Porterfield, Morne van Wyk/Naman Ojha (wk), Tanmay Srivastava, Matt Prior, Irfan Pathan (c), Yusuf Pathan, Tim Bresnan, Rajesh Bishnoi, Tino Best, Fidel Edwards, Monty Panesar

Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Match Prediction

Although both teams are coming off a loss, the Giants are much stronger than the Kings and are expected to win this one.

Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Telecast and Live Stream Details

TV – Star Sports Network

Live Streaming - Disney+ Hotstar

