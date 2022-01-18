Legends League Cricket 2022: Schedule and complete squads

The inaugural edition of the Legends League Cricket 2022 is scheduled to commence on Thursday, 20th January 2022 at the Al-Ameerat Cricket Stadium in Muscat, Oman. The tournament shall see participation from three teams, namely India Maharajas, Asia Lions and World Giants, who will stake a claim for the crown in the first edition.

The league will feature some yesteryear greats and will be played in the T20 format. Double round-robin format shall be followed, with each team facing the other two twice and the top two teams battling it out in the summit clash.

As indicated by the squad name, India Maharajas shall comprise legends from the nation. Asia Lions will be constituted by retired cricketing icons from the subcontinent except from India, while the World Giants will include veterans from rest of the world.

Here is the complete list of squads and the schedule of the league:

Squads

India Maharajas: Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Badrinath, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Munaf Patel, Sanjay Bangar, Nayan Mongia, and Amit Bhandari

Asia Lions: Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Kamran Akmal, Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Yousuf, and Umar Gul, Asghar Afghan

World Giants: Daren Sammy, Daniel Vettori, Brett Lee, Jonty Rhodes, Kevin Pietersen, Imran Tahir, Owais Shah, Herschelle Gibbs, Albie Morkel, Morne Morkel, Corey Anderson, Monty Panesar, Brad Haddin, Kevin O’Brien, and Brendan Taylor.

Schedule

January 20: India Maharajas vs Asia Lions

January 22: Asia Lions vs World Giants

January 24: World Giants vs India Maharajas

January 26: India Maharajas vs World Giants

January 27: Asia Lions vs World Giants

January 29: Final

