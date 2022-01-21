Legends League Cricket 2022, World Giants vs Asia Lions: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details 

Match 02 of Legends League Cricket will see the World Giants lock horns with the Asia Lions at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on January 21, 2022.

The World Giants, led by explosive batter Kevin Pietersen, will be confident about their chances in the tournament. Their pace battery will be led by Morne Morkel and Bret Lee. Brad Haddin, Owais Shah and Brendan Taylor will play crucial roles with the bat.

Having lost their tournament-opener to the India Maharajas, the Asia Lions will be looking to bounce back in this encounter. Batting first against the India Maharajas, the Lions put-up a steep 175-run total. Upul Tharanga (46-ball 66) and Misbah-Ul-Haq (30-ball 44) were the top-scorers for the Lions. Cameos from Kamran Akmal and Mohammed Hafeez propelled the Lions to an above par total.

Defending a mammoth 176 runs, the Lions' effective bowling petered-out after a terrific start. On a night where the bowlers were taken to the cleaners, Shoaib Akhtar rolled back the years as he bowled an economic spell, claiming figures of 1/21 in his quota of overs. Other bowlers leaked runs as the India Maharajas chased down the target with six wickets to spare.

World Giants vs Asia Lions Match Details

Match: World Giants vs Asia Lions, Match 02 LLC 2022.

Date: 21st January 2022

Time: 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman Cricket, Oman.

World Giants vs Asia Lions Pitch Report.

The surface at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground is a good cricketing surface. The ball comes on to the bat nicely, and the batters can play their shots freely. The track offers some turn and the spinners need to hit the right areas to extract the assistance. The pacers can nip the ball around while the ball is new. The team that wins the toss will look to chase on this surface.

World Giants vs Asia Lions Weather Report

Partly cloudy skies are expected to be a feature of matchday. The temperature is expected to range between 17 to 24 degrees Celsius. No rain is expected throughout the day.

World Giants vs Asia Lions Probable XIs

World Giants

Kevin Pietersen (c), Brad Haddin (wk), Brendan Taylor, Owais Shah, Jonty Rhodes, Darren Sammy, Albie Morkel, Morne Morkel, Brett Lee, Monty Panesar, Daniel Vettori.

Asia Lions

Upul Tharanga, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kamran Akmal (wk), Misbah-Ul-Haq (c), Mohammad Yousuf, Azhar Mahmood, Umar Gul, Nuwan Kulasekara, Muttiah Muralitharan, Shoaib Akhtar.

World Giants vs Asia Lions Match Prediction.

The Asia Lions are a good batting side but lack a spark with the ball in hand. The World Giants have an aggressive batting line-up. The World Giants are favorites to finish on top in this encounter. A strong bowling performance from the Lions could see the Giants reeling in this encounter.

World Giants vs Asia Lions TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Edited by Rohit Mishra

LIVE POLL Q. Will Muralitharan pick up a three-fer in this contest? Yes No 3 votes so far