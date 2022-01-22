Legends League Cricket 2022, World Giants vs India Maharajas: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details 

World Giants will lock horns against India Maharajas in the third match of the Legends League Cricket 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Muscat on Saturday.

World Giants lost against Asia Lions in their tournament opener, which was a closely fought contest. After being asked to bat first, the Giants posted a mammoth total of 205-7. However, their bowlers disappointed, as the Lions chased down the total with four deliveries to spare.

India Maharajas, meanwhile, beat the Asia Lions convincingly in their first game. Bowling first, the Maharajas picked up seven wickets, restricting the Asia Lions to 175 in their allotted twenty overs.

A solid partnership between Mohammad Kaif and Yusuf Pathan then helped the Maharajas chase down the total with five deliveries to spare. They won the game by six wickets, and will now look to carry forward their winning momentum.

World Giants vs India Maharajas Legends Match Details

Match: World Giants vs India Maharajas, Match 3, Legends League Cricket 2022.

Date and Time: January 22nd 2022, Saturday; 08:00 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) is a belter of a track. The ball comes nicely onto the bat, and the batters can play their strokes freely. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Weather Forecast

The temperature in Muscat on matchday is expected to range between 14 and 19 degrees Celsius. A full game can be expected, as there is no rain predicted.

Probable XIs

World Giants

Kevin O’Brien was brilliant with the bat in the last game, scoring 95 off just 46 deliveries to help his team put up a massive total. Morne Morkel picked up two wickets, but the Giants failed to defend their total.

Probable XI

Kevin Pietersen, Brad Haddin (wk), Owais Shah, Corey Anderson, Albie Morkel, Kevin O Brien, Daren Sammy (c), Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir, Monty Panesar, Ryan Jay Sidebottom.

India Maharajas

Manpreet Gony and Irfan Pathan picked up three and two wickets, respectively as they restricted the Asia Lions to 175 in their last game. Contributions from Yusuf Pathan (80 off 40) and Mohammad Kaif (42* off 37) helped them chase down the target in the last over.

Probable XI

Naman Ojha (wk), S Badrinath, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Mohammad Kaif (c), Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Pragyan Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel

Match Prediction

The World Giants lost their opening game, so they will be eager to turn the tables around. The Maharajas won their first game convincingly, and will look to carry forward their winning momentum.

The Maharajas have a good balance in their ranks, so expect them to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: India Maharajas to win this game.

Live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

