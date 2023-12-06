Legends League Cricket 2023, Eliminator, Gujarat Giants vs India Capitals: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The Gujarat Giants will be locking horns against the India Capitals in the Eliminator of the Legends League Cricket 2023. Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat will be hosting this exciting clash on Wednesday.

The Gujarat Giants grabbed three wins out of five in the league stages. They lost one game and one was washed out due to rain. They beat the Southern Super Stars in their last game to qualify for the playoffs and will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

After electing to bowl first, the Giants did a very good job of restricting the Super Stars to 159/8, with Trent Johnston finishing with three scalps. In reply, Abhishek Jhunjhunwala played a brilliant knock of 81 off 49 balls to help his side chase down the total in the penultimate over.

The India Capitals, on the other hand, struggled in the league stages. They won only a single game, lost three and one was abandoned before qualifying for the playoffs with a higher net run rate. They are coming off a loss in their previous game and will look to turn the tables around.

On the back of an unbeaten 65 from Bharath Chipli, the Capitals posted 186 on the board. The bowlers picked up six wickets and took the game to the last over but failed to hold their nerves as the Tigers got across the line with one ball to spare.

Gujarat Giants vs India Capitals Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants vs India Capitals, Eliminator, Legends League Cricket 2023

Date and Time: December 6th, 2023, Wednesday, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat

Gujarat Giants vs India Capitals Head-to-Head Records

In three meetings between the Gujarat Giants and the India Capitals, both sides have won one game each and their meeting in this edition was washed out due to rain.

Matches played: 3

Gujarat Giants Win: 1

India Capitals Win: 1

NR: 1

Gujarat Giants vs India Capitals Pitch Report

Lalbhai Contractor Stadium offers a well-balanced track, with an equal amount of assistance to both the batters and the bowlers. The spinners will play a vital role here. The batters will find it easier to score after adapting to the conditions which will be the key while playing at this venue.

Gujarat Giants vs India Capitals Weather Forecast

The temperature in Surat on Wednesday is expected to range between 22 and 30 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Gujarat Giants vs India Capitals Probable Xl

Gujarat Giants

Kevin O Brien (c), Dhruv Raval (wk), Abhishek Jhunjhunwala, Richard Levi, Chirag Khurana, Seekkuge Prasanna, Elton Chigumbura, Trent Johnston, S Sreesanth, Sarabjit Ladda, Ishwar Chaudhary

India Capitals

Ricardo Powell, Gautam Gambhir (c), Bharath Chipli, Kirk Edwards, Kevin Pietersen, Ben Dunk (wk), Isuru Udana, Ashley Nurse, Rusty Theron, KP Appanna, Pravin Tambe

Gujarat Giants vs India Capitals Prediction

The Giants won their last league game and will be high in confidence heading into this fixture. The Capitals are really struggling in the competition and they will have to fire in unison to challenge the high-flying Giants in the Eliminator.

Gujarat Giants looks a settled unit and expect them to knock the India Capitals out of the competition.

Prediction: Gujarat Giants to win this clash.

Gujarat Giants vs India Capitals Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, FanCode

Poll : Gautam Gambhir to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes