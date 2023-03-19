Legends League Cricket 2023, Final, World Giants vs Asia Lions: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

World Giants and Asia Lions are set to face each other in the final of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 on Monday, March 20. The West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha will host the contest.

The Giants finished the league stage on top of the points table and became the first team to advance to the final. They defeated Asia Lions in their last league game and finished with six points and a net run rate of +0.001.

After being put in to bat first, the Giants racked up a decent score of 150 for three on the back of Hashim Amla’s 68 and Jacques Kallis’ 56. Chris Mpofu and Tino Best picked up three wickets apiece and restricted the Lions to 130 in 19.1 overs.

The Lions, led by Shahid Afridi, started the tournament with two wins over India Maharajas and World Giants. But two back-to-back defeats meant that they failed to make a direct entry into the final of the tournament.

But in the Eliminator on Saturday, March 18, they beat the India Maharajas by 85 runs. After asking their opponents to chase down 192, they bowled the Maharajas out for 106 in 16.4 overs.

World Giants vs Asia Lions Match Details:

Match: World Giants vs Asia Lions, Final, Legends League Cricket 2023

Date and Time: March 20, 2023, Monday, 08:00 pm IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

World Giants vs Asia Lions Pitch Report

The pitch in Doha has been a decent one for the batters. Bowlers need to work hard to get wickets. Batting second should be the preferred option for teams.

World Giants vs Asia Lions Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 24-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 30s.

World Giants vs Asia Lions Probable XIs

World Giants

Chris Gayle, Hashim Amla, Shane Watson (c), Jacques Kallis, Kevin O Brien, Morne van Wyk (wk), Samit Patel, Brett Lee, Tino Best, Chris Mpofu, Monty Panesar, Ricardo Powell

Asia Lions

Upul Tharanga (wk), Tillakaratne Dilshan, Mohammad Hafeez, Misbah-ul-Haq, Thisara Perera, Asghar Afghan, Abdul Razzaq, Shahid Afridi (c), Sohail Tanvir, Paras Khadka, Abdur Razzak, Isuru Udana

World Giants vs Asia Lions Match Prediction

Both Giants and Asia Lions are in good form, but Aaron Finch’s men would be higher on confidence after topping the points table. They will go into the match as favorites.

Prediction: World Giants to win the match.

World Giants vs Asia Lions Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar, Fancode

