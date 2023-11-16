Legends League Cricket 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The second edition of the Legends League Cricket kicks off on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, and Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu will host the league matches. Play-offs will be played at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat.

The 2022 edition of the Legends League Cricket saw three competing teams: World Giants, Manipal Tigers, and Asia Lions. The final witnessed World Giants emerging victorious, defeating Asia Lions by a margin of 25 runs.

However, this upcoming season brings a shift in the lineup with new teams entering the frame. The roster now includes Southern Super Stars, Gujarat Giants, India Capitals, Manipal Tigers, Urbanrisers Hyderabad, and Bhilwara Kings, promising an exciting twist to the competition.

Watch out for Aaron Finch leading Southern Super Stars, Gautam Gambhir heading India Capitals, Parthiv Patel spearheading Gujarat Giants, Harbhajan Singh captaining Manipal Tigers, and Suresh Raina at the helm of Urbanrisers Hyderabad, with Irfan leading Bhilwara Kings.

Fifteen league matches unfold among the participating teams at Ranchi, Dehradun, Jammu, and Visakhapatnam. The knockout stage takes place in Surat.

Brace yourself for legendary players like Chris Gayle, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Ross Taylor, Shane Watson, and more, as they battle it out in this intriguing contest with six formidable teams.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule and timings of the Legends League Cricket 2023.

Legends League Cricket 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

18 November 2023, Saturday

Match 1, India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, 07:00 PM

20 November 2023, Monday

Match 2, Manipal Tigers vs Gujarat Giants, 07:00 PM

21 November 2023, Tuesday

Match 3, Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Southern Super Stars, 07:00 PM

22 November 2023, Wednesday

Match 4, Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants, 07:00 PM

23 November 2023, Thursday

Match 5, India Capitals vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad, 03:00 PM

24 November 2023, Friday

Match 6, Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers, 07:00 PM

25 November 2023, Saturday

Match 7, India Capitals vs Southern Super Stars, 07:00 PM

26 November 2023, Sunday

Match 8, Gujarat Giants vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad, 03:00 PM

27 November 2023, Monday

Match 9, Manipal Tigers vs Southern Super Stars, 07:00 PM

29 November 2023, Wednesday

Match 10, Bhilwara Kings vs Southern Super Stars, 07:00 PM

30 November 2023, Thursday

Match 11, India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, 07:00 PM

01 December 2023, Friday

Match 12, Bhilwara Kings vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad, 03:00 PM

02 December 2023, Saturday

Match 13, India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers, 07:00 PM

03 December 2023, Sunday

Match 14, Giants vs Southern Super Stars, 03:00 PM

04 December 2023, Monday

Match 15, Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad, 07:00 PM

05 December 2023, Tuesday

Qualifier 1 - Rank 1 vs Rank 2, 07:00 PM

06 December 2023, Wednesday

Eliminator - Rank 3 vs Rank 4, 07:00 PM

07 December 2023, Thursday

Qualifier 2 - Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator, 07:00 PM

09 December 2023, Saturday

Final - Winner of Qualifier 2 vs Winner of Qualifier 1, 07:00 PM

Legends League Cricket 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

Live-Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, FanCode

Legends League Cricket 2023: Full Squads

Southern Super Stars

Aaron Finch (c), Andre McCarthy, Cameron White, Rajesh Bishnoi, Rameez Khan, Ross Taylor, Tanmay Srivastava, Upul Tharanga, Amit Verma, Bipul Sharma, Farveez Maharoof, Jesse Ryder, Johan Botha, Manvinder Bisla (Wk), Shreevats Goswami (Wk), Abdur Razzak, Amila Aponso, Ashok Dinda, Pankaj Rao, Suranga Lakmal

India Capital

Bharat Chipli, Gautam Gambhir (c), Hashim Amla, Kevin Pietersen, Kirk Edwards, Ricardo Powell, Y Gnaneswara Rao, Yashpal Singh, Ben Dunk (Wk), Morne van Wyk (Wk), Ashley Nurse, Dilhara Fernando, Fidel Edwards, Ishwar Pandey, Kotarangada Appanna, Munaf Patel, Pravin Tambe, Rusty Theron

Gujarat Giants

Abhishek Jhunjhunwala, Chris Gayle, Nathan Reardon, Richard Levi, Ahmed Raza, Chirag Khurana, Elton Chigumbura, Kevin O'Brien, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dishant Yagnik (Wk), Parthiv Patel (c) & (Wk), Abhimanyu Mithun, Ben Laughlin, Dane Piedt, Liam Plunkett, Rayad Emrit, Sarabjit Ladda, Sreesanth, Sulieman Benn

Manipal Tigers

Amitoze Singh, David White, Hamilton Masakadza, Kyle Coetzer, Mohammad Kaif, Subramaniam Badrinath, Colin de Grandhomme, Corey Anderson, Thisara Perera, Chadwick Walton (Wk), Robin Uthappa (Wk), Harbhajan Singh (c), Imran Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Pankaj Singh, Parvinder Awana, Praveen Gupta, Praveen Kumar

Urbanrisers Hyderabad

Asghar Afghan, Martin Guptill, Mohnish Mishra, Peter Trego, Shivakant Shukla, Suresh Raina (c), Tirumalasetti Suman, Dwayne Smith, Milind Kumar, Stuart Binny, Yogesh Nagar, Amit Paunikar (Wk), Chamara Kapugedera (Wk), Chris Mpofu, Devendra Bishoo, Jerome Taylor, Morne Morkel, Pawan Suyal, Pragyan Ojha, Sudeep Tyagi, Tino Best

Bhilwara Kings

Lendl Simmons, Shane Watson, Solomon Mire, William Porterfield, Chris Barnwell, Iqbal Abdulla, Irfan Pathan (c), Jesal Karia, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Yusuf Pathan, Pinal Shah (Wk), Anureet Singh, Dhammika Prasad, Prosper Utseya, Rahul Sharma, Ryan Sidebottom, Tim Murtagh