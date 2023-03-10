Legends League Cricket 2023, Match 1, India Maharajas vs Asia Lions: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

India Maharajas and Asia Lions are set to lock horns in Match No.1 of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 on Friday, March 10. The West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha will host the contest.

India Maharajas will be captained by Gautam Gambhir, who is also a two-time IPL champion, having captained Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to the titles in 2012 and 2014.

The team has a strong batting line, consisting of the likes of Murali Vijay, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa and Yusuf Pathan. Harbhajan Singh, Pravin Tambe and Pragyan Ojha form a spin trio good enough to take down the best of the batting lineup. Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan are the all-rounders. The likes of Mohammad Kaif, Manvinder Bisla and Stuart Binny are also a part of the squad.

The Asia Lions, on the other hand, will be led by Shahid Afridi, who recently played an exhibition match for Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators ahead of PSL 2023. Upul Tharanga and TM Dilshan should open the open the batting with Misbah-ul-Haq and Asghar Afghan in the middle order.

Thisara Perera and Abdul Razzaq are the all-rounders that the Lions have at their disposal. Sohail Tanvir, who recently retired from all forms of cricket, is also a part of the squad. Muttiah Muralitharan and Abdur Razzak further strengthen their bowling attack.

India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Match Details:

Match: India Maharajas vs Asia Lions, Match 1, Legends League Cricket 2023

Date and Time: March 10, 2023, Friday, 08:00 pm IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Pitch Report

The pitch in Doha is expected to be a good one for batting. Bowlers may have to work hard to pick up wickets. A fairly high-scoring match seems to be on the cards. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward.

India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 26-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 40s.

India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Probable XIs

India Maharajas

Gautam Gambhir (C), Murali Vijay, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Praveen Kumar, Pravin Tambe, Ashok Dinda

Asia Lions

TM Dilshan, Upul Tharanaga, Paras Khadka, Misbah-ul-Haq, Asghar Afghan, Shahid Afridi (C), Thisara Perera, Abdul Razzaq, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dilhara Fernando, Sohail Tanvir

India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Match Prediction

Both teams have strong batting lineups and it’s hard to pick an outright winner. Keeping all factors in mind, the chasing team should come up trumps.

Prediction: The team, batting second, to win the match.

India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar, Fancode

