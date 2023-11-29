Legends League Cricket 2023, Match 10, Bhilwara Kings vs Southern Super Stars: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The 10th match of the ongoing Legends League Cricket 2023 will see the Bhilwara Kings take on the Southern Super Stars. This high-octane clash will be played at the Molana Azad Stadium in Jammu on Thursday.

The Bhilwara Kings got off to a winning start to the competition but lost their way after that. They lost two games on the trot and are desperate for a win. They have only two points to their name and will have to bring out their A-game to get back to winning ways.

After electing to bowl first, the Kings failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as the Tigers posted 211 on the board. Chasing a mammoth total, the Kings’ batters faltered and kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they finished their innings on 122/8 to lose the game by 89 runs.

The Southern Super Stars didn’t have the best of starts to the Legends League Cricket 2023. They lost their first two games but managed to get off the mark in their third game. They defeated the Manipal Tigers convincingly and will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

A collective effort from the bowlers helped the Super Stars restrict the Tigers to 124/9. Jesse Ryder and Upul Tharanga scored 30 each before Pawan Negi’s cameo of 25* off 11 balls helped them chase down the total with five wickets in hand with two balls to spare.

Bhilwara Kings vs Southern Super Stars Match Details

Match: Bhilwara Kings vs Southern Super Stars, Match 10, Legends League Cricket 2023

Date and Time: November 29, 2023, Wednesday, 6:30 pm IST

Venue: Molana Azad Stadium, Jammu

Bhilwara Kings vs Southern Super Stars Pitch Report

The surface at the Molana Azad Stadium is slow in nature. The spinners will have a big impact while bowling at this venue as the ball tends to grip off the surface. Batting won’t be easy here and the batters will have to work hard for their runs.

Bhilwara Kings vs Southern Super Stars Head-to-Head Records

This will be the first time that the Bhilwara Kings and the Southern Super Stars will face each other.

Bhilwara Kings vs Southern Super Stars Weather Forecast

The temperature in Jammu on Wednesday is expected to range between 15 and 24 degrees Celsius. The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket.

Bhilwara Kings vs Southern Super Stars Probable Xl

Bhilwara Kings

Tillakaratne Dilshan (wk), Solomon Mire, Lendl Simmons, Robin Bist, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan (c), Christopher Barnwell, Iqbal Abdulla, Rahul Sharma, Anureet Singh, Ryan Jay Sidebottom

Southern Super Stars

Jesse Ryder, Upul Tharanga, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Ross Taylor (c), Chaturanga de Silva, Rajesh Bishnoi, Pawan Negi, Ashok Dinda, Johan Botha, Hamid Hassan, Abdur Razzak

Bhilwara Kings vs Southern Super Stars Prediction

The Kings are struggling in the competition after getting off to a winning start. They will have to fire in unison against the Southern Super Stars who have grabbed their first win of the competition in their last game.

Southern Super Stars will be riding with confidence and expect them to make it two wins in a row.

Prediction: Southern Super Stars to win this contest.

Bhilwara Kings vs Southern Super Stars Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, FanCode

