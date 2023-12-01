Legends League Cricket 2023, Match 12, Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Bhilwara Kings: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report & Live Streaming Details

Match 12 of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 will see the Urbanrisers Hyderabad take on the Bhilwara Kings on Friday, December 1. This will be the last fixture at Molana Azad Stadium in Jammu before the action shifts to Visakhapatnam.

The Urbanrisers Hyderabad got off to a very good start to the competition. They won their first two games before losing to the Gujarat Giants in their next game. They will be eager to bounce back and get back to winning ways on Friday.

The bowlers struggled a bit in their last match as the Giants posted a mammoth 193 on the board. During the chase, Dwayne Smith scored 50 at the top of the order. Peter Trego played a fantastic cameo of 59 but it wasn’t enough as they fell agonizingly short by a run.

The Bhilwara Kings, on the other hand, are struggling a bit in the Legends League Cricket 2023. They have played three games so far and managed to win only a single game. They faced the Southern Super Stars in their last game but rain played a spoilsport.

After being asked to bat first, Iqbal Abdulla top-scored with 40 as the Kings were 117/6 at the end of 17 overs. The rain arrived and no further play was possible as the game was called off. The Kings will hope that the rain stays away on Friday.

Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Bhilwara Kings Match Details

Match: Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Bhilwara Kings, Match 12, Legends League Cricket 2023

Date and Time: December 1st, 2023, Friday, 3 PM IST

Venue: Molana Azad Stadium, Jammu

Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Bhilwara Kings Head-to-Head Records

This will be the first time that the Urbanrisers Hyderabad will be facing the Bhilwara Kings in the Legends League Cricket.

Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Bhilwara Kings Pitch Report

The bowlers, particularly pacers, enjoy bowling at Molana Azad Stadium. They get plenty of seam movement from the surface and the batters will have to be on their toes while batting against the new ball. Once set, they can take down the opposition’s bowling.

Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Bhilwara Kings Weather Forecast

The temperature in Jammu on Friday is expected to range between 11 and 23 degrees Celsius. There is only a 10% chance of rain predicted on matchday.

Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Bhilwara Kings Probable Xl

Urbanrisers Hyderabad

Martin Guptill, Dwayne Smith, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Suresh Raina (c), Peter Trego, Stuart Binny, Amit Paunikar (wk), Devendra Bishoo, Pawan Suyal, Chris Mpofu, Jerome Taylor

Bhilwara Kings

Lendl Simmons, Tillakaratne Dilshan (wk), Iqbal Abdulla, Robin Bist, Irfan Pathan (c), Yusuf Pathan, Christopher Barnwell, Solomon Mire, Jesal Karia, Pinal Shah, Anureet Singh

Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Bhilwara Kings Prediction

The Urbanrisers Hyderabad are coming off a loss in their previous game whereas the Bhilwara Kings’ last fixture was washed out due to rain. Expect both sides to come out hard against each other on Friday as two crucial points are up for grabs.

Urbanrisers Hyderabad look like a well-balanced unit and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Urbanrisers Hyderabad to win this contest.

Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Bhilwara Kings Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, FanCode

