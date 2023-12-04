Legends League Cricket 2023, Match 15, Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report & Live Streaming Details

The 15th match of the ongoing Legends League Cricket 2023 will see the Urbanrisers Hyderabad square off against the Manipal Tigers. This will be the last league fixture and it will be held at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

The Manipal Tigers are having a brilliant run in the competition. They have won three games out of four and have already qualified for the playoffs. They are coming off a win against the India Capitals in their previous fixture and will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

The bowlers struggled a bit as the Capitals scored 186 at the end of their innings. Colin de Grandhomme (58) and Amit Verma (48) set a platform while chasing and a fantastic cameo of unbeaten 31 from Thisara Perera helped the Tigers chase down the total with one ball to spare.

The Urbanrisers Hyderabad also have qualified for the knockout stages of the Legends League Cricket 2023. They also have won three games out of four. They sealed a place in the playoffs by beating the Bhilwara Kings in their last game.

The bowlers did a decent job of restricting the Kings to 144/6 with Pawan Suyal picking up two scalps. In reply, Rikki Clarke played an outstanding knock of 73* off 44 balls to take the Urbanrisers across the line in the 18th over. They will be looking to finish the league stage on a winning note.

Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Match Details

Match: Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad, Match 15, Legends League Cricket 2023

Date and Time: December 4th, 2023, Monday, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium

Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Head-to-Head Records

The Manipal Tigers will be taking on the Urbanrisers Hyderabad for the first time in the competition.

Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Pitch Report

The surface at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium looks good for batting. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can take down the opposition in the powerplay. The pitch might become slower as the game progresses and expect the spinners to play a vital role.

Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Weather Forecast

There is a heavy chance of rain predicted on Monday in Visakhapatnam. The temperature is expected to be in the mid-20s and thunderstorms are expected on matchday.

Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Probable Xl

Manipal Tigers

Kyle Coetzer, Chadwick Walton (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Amit Verma, Mohammad Kaif, Thisara Perera, Imran Khan, Praveen Gupta, Harbhajan Singh (c), Mitchell McClenaghan, Pankaj Singh

Urbanrisers Hyderabad

Dwayne Smith, Martin Guptill, Rikki Clarke, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Suresh Raina (c), Asghar Afghan, Stuart Binny, Amit Paunikar (wk), Pawan Suyal, Chris Mpofu, Shadab Jakati

Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Prediction

Both the Manipal Tigers and the Urbanrisers Hyderabad have already qualified for the playoffs. Expect both sides to come out all guns blazing on Monday to finish the league stage on a winning note. Let’s hope the rain stays away and we get a full game.

Urbanrisers Hyderabad looks a settled unit and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Urbanrisers Hyderabad to win this contest.

Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, FanCode

