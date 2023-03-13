Legends League Cricket 2023, Match 3, Asia Lions vs World Giants: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Asia Lions and World Giants will lock horns in Match No.3 of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 on Monday, March 13. The West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha will host the contest.

The Lions, led by Shahid Afridi, are sitting on top of the table with two points and a net run rate of +0.450. They will go into the game having beaten Gautam Gambhir’s India Maharajas by nine runs in the tournament opener.

Misbah-ul-Haq became the Player of the Match after he scored 73 runs off 50 balls with two fours and four sixes. After asking the Maharajas to chase 167, the Lions restricted their opponents to 156 for eight in 20 overs.

The Giants, captained by Aaron Finch, also made a winning start to their campaign in the tournament. They are placed second in the table with two points and a net run rate of 0.100 following their two-run win over the Maharajas.

Aaron Finch, who retired from international cricket earlier this year, became the Player of the Match after scoring 53 off 31 with seven fours and three sixes. Brett Lee conceded only five runs in the last over to take the Giants home.

Asia Lions vs World Giants Match Details:

Match: Asia Lions vs World Giants, Match 3, Legends League Cricket 2023

Date and Time: March 13, 2023, Monday, 08:00 pm IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

Asia Lions vs World Giants Pitch Report

The pitch in Doha is expected to be a sporting one. Batting first should be the way forward as the pitch tends to get tougher for the batters as the game progresses.

Asia Lions vs World Giants Weather Forecast

There will be around 19 percent chance of rain during the game, which could lead to delays and interruptions. The temperature will hover around the 22-degree Celsius mark.

Asia Lions vs World Giants Probable XIs

Asia Lions

Tillakaratne Dilshan, Upul Tharanga (wk), Asghar Afghan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Shahid Afridi (c), Paras Khadka, Thisara Perera, Abdul Razzaq, Isuru Udana, Abdur Razzak, Sohail Tanvir

World Giants

Aaron Finch (c), Chris Gayle, Shane Watson, Jacques Kallis, Ross Taylor, Kevin O Brien, Morne van Wyk (wk), Tino Best, Brett Lee, Monty Panesar, Chris Mpofu, Ricardo Powell

Asia Lions vs World Giants Match Prediction

Both Lions and Giants have defended well in the tournament in their respective first matches. The result of the upcoming game isn’t expected to be any different.

Prediction: The team batting first to win the match.

Asia Lions vs World Giants Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar, Fancode

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : Aaron Finch to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes