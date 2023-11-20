Legends League Cricket 2023, Match 3, Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Southern Super Stars: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report & Live Streaming

The third match of the Legends League Cricket 2023 will see two new teams go head-to-head in Ranchi. Urbanrisers Hyderabad will lock horns against the Southern Super Stars at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Tuesday.

This will be the first time that the Urbanrisers Hyderabad will be competing in the Legends League Cricket. World Cup winner Suresh Raina has been handed the responsibility of leading the Urbanrisers Hyderabad. The likes of Martin Guptill, Asghar Afghan, Dwayne Smith, and Pragyan Ojha have plenty of experience under their belt and will play a key role for the Urbanrisers Hyderabad.

T20 World Cup-winning captain Aaron Finch will be leading the Southern Super Stars. New Zealand legend Ross Taylor will ply his trade for the Southern Super Stars along with Upul Tharanga, Cameron White, Jesse Ryder and Suranga Lakmal. Johan Botha and Abdur Razzak will form the spin department for the Super Stars.

This will be first appearance for both the Urbanrisers Hyderabad and the Southern Super Stars in the Legends League Cricket. The players from both sides will be looking to bring out their A-game on Tuesday and start the tournament on a winning note.

Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Southern Super Stars Match Details:

Match: Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Southern Super Stars, Match 3, Legends League Cricket 2023

Date and Time: November 21st 2023, Tuesday, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Southern Super Stars Pitch Report

The ball tends to move laterally off the surface in the initial phase of the game and the batters will have to adapt to the conditions quickly. They can hit through the line once they get set in the middle. The spinners will come into play in the later stages of the game.

Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Southern Super Stars Head-to-Head Records

This is the maiden appearance for both the Urbanrisers Hyderabad and the Southern Super Stars. No head-to-head record is present.

Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Southern Super Stars Weather Forecast

The conditions on Tuesday will be ideal for a game of cricket, with the temperature expected to range between 15 and 27 degrees Celsius.

Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Southern Super Stars Probable XI

Urbanrisers Hyderabad

Martin Guptill, Dwayne Smith, Suresh Raina (c), Asghar Afghan, Tirumalsetti Suman, Stuart Binny, Amit Paunikar (wk), Tino Best, Chris Mpofu, Pragyan Ojha, Sudeep Tyagi

Southern Super Stars

Upul Tharanga, Aaron Finch (c), Tanmay Srivastava, Jesse Ryder, Ross Taylor, Cameron White, Johan Botha, Manvinder Bisla (wk), Ashok Dinda, Suranga Lakmal, Abdur Razzak

Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Southern Super Stars Prediction

This will be the maiden appearance for both the Urbanrisers Hyderabad and the Southern Super Stars in the Legends League Cricket. Expect both sides to come out hard to start the Legends League Cricket with a win.

Urbanrisers Hyderabad look an experienced unit and expect them to start on a winning note.

Prediction: Urbanrisers Hyderabad to win this encounter.

Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Southern Super Stars Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, FanCode

