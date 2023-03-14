Legends League Cricket 2023, Match 4, Asia Lions vs India Maharajas: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Asia Lions and India Maharajas are set to lock horns in Match No.4 of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 on Tuesday, March 14. The West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha will host the contest.

The Lions, led by Shahid Afridi, are placed at the top of the table with four points and a net run rate of +1.467. After beating India Maharajas by nine runs in the first match of the tournament, they defeated the World Giants by 35 runs on Monday.

The match was reduced to 10 overs per side due to rain. After being put in to bat first, the Lions scored 99 for three on the back of Misbah-ul-Haq’s unbeaten 44. Shahid Afridi and Abdur Razzak picked up two wickets apiece in the second innings and restricted the Giants to 64 for five.

The Maharajas, led by Gautam Gambhir, are struggling at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -0.275. After losing to Afridi’s Lions in their first match, they lost to Aaron Finch’s World Giants by two runs.

Harbhajan Singh picked up four wickets, but the Giants scored 166 for the loss of eight wickets. Skipper Gambhir scored 68 off 42 but his efforts were in vain as the Maharajas could only manage 164/5 in 20 overs.

Asia Lions vs India Maharajas Match Details:

Match: Asia Lions vs India Maharajas, Match 4, Legends League Cricket 2023.

Date and Time: March 14, 2023, Tuesday, 08:00 pm IST.

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.

Asia Lions vs India Maharajas Pitch Report

The pitch in Doha has been a sporting one thus far. The track has helped the team batting first as the chasing teams are yet to win.

Asia Lions vs India Maharajas Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be pleasant and there is no chance of rain as of now. Temperatures will be around the 25-degree Celsius mark.

Asia Lions vs India Maharajas Probable XIs

Asia Lions

Upul Tharanga (wk), Tillakaratne Dilshan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Asghar Afghan, Sohail Tanvir, Abdur Razzak, Shahid Afridi (c), Paras Khadka, Thisara Perera, Mohammad Hafeez, Abdul Razzaq.

India Maharajas

Robin Uthappa (wk), Gautam Gambhir (c), Murali Vijay, Suresh Raina, Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Ashok Dinda, Pravin Tambe.

Asia Lions vs India Maharajas Match Prediction

All three matches in the tournament have been won by the team batting first and it won’t be surprising if the trend continues on Tuesday.

Prediction: The team batting first to win the match.

Asia Lions vs India Maharajas Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Hotstar, Fancode.

