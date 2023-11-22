Legends League Cricket 2023, Match 5, India Capitals vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The fifth match of the Legends League Cricket 2023 will see the India Capitals take on the Urbanrisers Hyderabad. This will be the last game at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi before the action shifts to Dehradun.

The India Capitals faced the Bhilwara Kings in the opening game of this edition of the Legends League Cricket. It was a high-scoring affair and the Capitals finished on the losing side.

On the back of fifties from skipper Gautam Gambhir (63) Kirk Edwards (59), the Capitals posted a mammoth 228 on the board. The bowlers then picked up seven wickets but failed to hold their nerves as the Kings chased down the total with four balls to spare.

The Urbanrisers Hyderabad, meanwhile, got off to a perfect start to their Legends League Cricket 2023 campaign. They beat the Southern Super Stars in their opening game.

After being asked to bat first, the Urbanrisers struggled and got all out on 156, with Martin Guptill top-scoring with 46. What followed was a brilliant bowling performance from them as they knocked over the Super Stars on 143 to win the game by 13 runs. Pawan Suyal starred with the ball and finished with figures of 3/23.

India Capitals vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Match Details

Match: India Capitals vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad, Match 5, Legends League Cricket 2023

Date and Time: November 23, 2023, Thursday, 3 pm IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

India Capitals vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Pitch Report

The JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi offers a balanced track. We saw the pitch get slower as the game progressed and the spinners came into play in the latter stages of the game. The batters will have to adapt to the conditions before they can start playing their strokes freely.

India Capitals vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Head-to-Head Records

This will be the first time that the India Capitals will be taking on the Urbanrisers Hyderabad in the history of the competition.

India Capitals vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet the two sides on Thursday. The temperature in Ranchi is expected to hover between 14 and 27 degrees Celsius.

India Capitals vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Probable Xl

India Capitals

Hashim Amla, Gautam Gambhir (c), Kirk Edwards, Ben Dunk (wk), Ricardo Powell, Gnaneswara Rao, Ashley Nurse, Rusty Theron, KP Appanna, Pravin Tambe, Isuru Udana

Urbanrisers Hyderabad

Martin Guptill, Dwayne Smith, Suresh Raina (c), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Peter Trego, Yogesh Nagar, Stuart Binny, Amit Paunikar (wk), Pawan Suyal, Tino Best, Chris Mpofu

India Capitals vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Prediction

The two sides have had contrasting starts to the Legends League Cricket 2023. The India Capitals will have to fire in unison on Thursday to grab their first win as the Urbanrisers Hyderabad will be high in confidence after getting off to a winning start.

With the Urbanrisers Hyderabad having the winning momentum behind them, they are expected to make it two wins in a row.

Prediction: Urbanrisers Hyderabad to win this contest.

India Capitals vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, FanCode

