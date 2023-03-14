Legends League Cricket 2023, Match 5, India Maharajas vs World Giants: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

India Maharajas and World Giants are set to lock horns in Match No. 5 of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 on Wednesday, March 15. The West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha will host the contest.

The Giants, led by former Australian skipper Aaron Finch, are placed at the bottom of the table with two points and a net run rate of -1.100. They will go into the game having lost to Shahid Afridi’s Asia Lions by 35 runs on March 13.

After opting to field first in the rain-curtailed 10-over match, the Giants’ bowlers faltered as the Lions put up a decent score of 99 for the loss of three wickets. The Giants finished with 64 for five in 10 overs and lost the match.

Maharajas, led by Gautam Gambhir, started the series with two defeats in a row and found themselves in all sorts of trouble. But they made a stupendous comeback by beating the Lions by 10 wickets on Tuesday.

After opting to field first, the Maharajas restricted the Lions to 157 for the loss of five wickets. Thereafter, Gambhir and Robin Uthappa’s unbeaten partnership of 159 off 12.3 overs took them past the finish line.

India Maharajas vs World Giants Match Details:

Match: India Maharajas vs World Giants, Match 5, Legends League Cricket 2023

Date and Time: March 15, 2023, Wednesday, 08:00 pm IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

India Maharajas vs World Giants Pitch Report

The pitch in Tuesday’s game turned out to be an absolute belter. Bowlers may not find it all that easy. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way to go.

India Maharajas vs World Giants Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 25-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 50s.

India Maharajas vs World Giants Probable XIs

India Maharajas

Gautam Gambhir (c), Robin Uthappa (wk), Manvinder Bisla, Suresh Raina, Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Pravin Tambe, Ashok Dinda

World Giants

Ricardo Powell, Shane Watson, Lendl Simmons, Aaron Finch (c), Morne van Wyk (wk), Ross Taylor, Kevin O'Brien, Jacques Kallis, Chris Gayle, Monty Panesar, Paul Collingwood

India Maharajas vs World Giants Match Prediction

India Maharajas looked in stupendous form against the Lions in the match on Tuesday. Gambhir has scored three fifties in a row and Robin Uthappa has also found his mojo. The Maharajas will go onto the game as favorites.

Prediction: India Maharajas to win the match.

India Maharajas vs World Giants Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar, Fancode

