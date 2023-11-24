Legends League Cricket 2023, Match 6, Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The Manipal Tigers will take on the Bhilwara Kings in the sixth match of the Legends League Cricket 2023. The action now shifts to Dehradun where the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium will be hosting this clash on Friday.

The Manipal Tigers got off to a very good start to their Legends League Cricket 2023 campaign. They faced the Gujarat Giants in their opening game whom they beat in a closely fought contest.

After being asked to bat first, the Manipal Tigers scored 173 in their full quota of 20 overs, with Hamilton Masakadza top-scoring with 37. The bowlers then stepped up and restricted the Giants to 163/9 to win the game by 10 runs. Parvinder Awana starred with the ball for the Tigers, finishing with figures of 4/19.

The Bhilwara Kings, on the other hand, beat the India Capitals in a thriller of a contest before losing to the Gujarat Giants in their next fixture.

The bowlers did a decent job of restricting the Giants to 172/6. In reply, Lendl Simmons fought hard but lacked support from the other end. He remained unbeaten on 99 off 61 balls but couldn’t take his side across the line as they fell agonizingly short by three runs.

Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings Match Details

Match: Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings, Match 6, Legends League Cricket 2023

Date and Time: November 24, 2023, Friday, 06:30 pm IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun

Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings Pitch Report

The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun offers a balanced track, with an equal degree of assistance to both the batters and the bowlers. The spinners may get some purchase from the surface as the ball tends to turn a bit but the batters can hit through the line after getting set.

Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings Head-to-Head Records

The Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings have faced each other twice so far. The two sides have won once each. There has been nothing to separate the two sides as far as their head-to-head record is considered.

Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings Weather Forecast

The conditions in Dehradun on Friday are expected to be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature is expected to be in the low-20s.

Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings Probable Xl

Manipal Tigers

Chadwick Walton, Kyle Coetzer, Robin Uthappa (wk), Hamilton Masakadza, Colin de Grandhomme, Thisara Perera, Amitoze Singh, Imran Khan, Harbhajan Singh (c), Praveen Kumar, Mitchell McClenaghan

Bhilwara Kings

Tillakaratne Dilshan (wk), Solomon Mire, Robin Bist, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan (c), Pinal Shah, Jesal Karia, Christopher Barnwell, Rahul Sharma, Anureet Singh, Ryan Jay Sidebottom

Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings Prediction

The Manipal Tigers will be keen to carry forward their winning momentum. However, the Bhilwara Kings look strong on paper. There's a good chance that they will be able to grab their second win of the competition.

Prediction: Bhilwara Kings to win this contest.

Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, FanCode

