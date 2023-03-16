Legends League Cricket 2023, Match 6, World Giants vs Asia Lions: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

World Giants and Asia Lions are set to lock horns in the sixth match of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 on Thursday, March 16. The West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha will host the contest.

The Giants, led by Aaron Finch, are placed at the top of the table with four points and a net run rate of -0.398. A win in their next match will take them into the final, but a loss could see them end up in the Eliminator.

They will be high on confidence after beating India Maharajas by three wickets on March 15. After choosing to field first, they restricted the Maharajas to 136 for the loss of nine wickets. Chris Gayle scored 57 and helped the Giants romp home with eight balls to spare.

Asia Lions, led by Shahid Afridi, started their campaign with victories over the Maharajas and Giants. But a heavy 10-wicket defeat at the hands of the Maharajas in their third game pushed them down to second in the points table.

Since the Lions lost with more than seven overs left, their net run rate also took a hit. A win in their next game will take them through to the final. A loss will mean that they will have to face the Maharajas in the Eliminator.

World Giants vs Asia Lions Match Details:

Match: World Giants vs Asia Lions, Match 6, Legends League Cricket 2023

Date and Time: March 16, 2023, Thursday, 08.00 pm IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

World Giants vs Asia Lions Pitch Report

The pitch in Doha has been fairly decent for the batters. Run-scoring hasn’t been all that tough. Spinners are also likely to get help from the surface. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

World Giants vs Asia Lions Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 24-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 60s.

World Giants vs Asia Lions Probable XIs

World Giants

Aaron Finch (c), Chris Gayle, Shane Watson, Ross Taylor, Hashim Amla, Morne van Wyk (wk), Tino Best, Samit Patel, Monty Panesar, Brett Lee, Chris Mpofu, Ricardo Powell

Asia Lions

Upul Tharanga (wk), Tillakaratne Dilshan, Thisara Perera, Misbah-ul-Haq (c), Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Hafeez, Abdul Razzaq, Sohail Tanvir, Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Amir, Abdur Razzak

World Giants vs Asia Lions Match Prediction

The Giants and Lions have strong batting lineups and one would expect them to chase down targets. The chasing team should come up trumps.

Prediction: The team, batting second, to win the match.

World Giants vs Asia Lions Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar, Fancode

