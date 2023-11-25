Legends League Cricket 2023, Match 7, India Capitals vs Southern Super Stars: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The India Capitals will be squaring off against the Southern Super Stars in the seventh match of the Legends League Cricket 2023. Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun will play host to this encounter on Saturday.

India Capitals are off to a terrible start to the competition. They have played two games so far and lost both. After losing to the Bhilwara Kings in their opening game, they failed to bounce back and suffered a loss against the Urbanrisers Hyderabad in their next game.

Isuru Udana picked up two wickets as it helped them restrict the Urbanrisers to 189/5. Kevin Pietersen (77) and Ashley Nurse (41*) tried hard but it wasn’t enough as they finished their innings on 186/6 to lose the game by three runs. They will be looking to grab their first win of LLC 2023 when they take on the Super Stars on Saturday.

The Southern Super Stars also got off to a losing start to the Legends League Cricket 2023. They faced the Urbanrisers Hyderabad in their first game and suffered a loss in a close-fought contest. They will be eager to bounce back in their upcoming clash against the Capitals.

Hamid Hassan picked up four wickets as it helped the Super Stars knock over the Urbanrisers on 156. What followed was a disappointing effort from their batters as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and got bundled out on 143 in the last over to lose the game by 13 runs.

India Capitals vs Southern Super Stars Match Details

Match: India Capitals vs Southern Super Stars, Match 7, Legends League Cricket 2023

Date and Time: November 25, 2023, Saturday, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun

India Capitals vs Southern Super Stars Pitch Report

The surface at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium looks a balanced one. The seamers may get some lateral movement off the surface with the new ball but the pitch gets better for batting as the game progresses. Anything around 180 will be a good total to defend here.

India Capitals vs Southern Super Stars Head-to-Head Records

This will be the first time that the India Capitals will face the Southern Super Stars in the competition’s history.

India Capitals vs Southern Super Stars Weather Forecast

The temperature in Dehradun on Saturday is expected to hover between 14 to 24 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

India Capitals vs Southern Super Stars Probable Xl

India Capitals

Hashim Amla, Gautam Gambhir (c), Kirk Edwards, Ben Dunk (wk), Ricardo Powell, Ashley Nurse, Rusty Theron, Isuru Udana, KP Appanna, Pravin Tambe, Munaf Patel

Southern Super Stars

Dilshan Munaweera, Upul Tharanga, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Ross Taylor (c), Andre McCarthy, Pawan Negi, Rajesh Bishnoi, Manvinder Bisla, Suranga Lakmal, Hamid Hassan, Abdur Razzak

India Capitals vs Southern Super Stars Prediction

The India Capitals have played two games so far and yet to win a single game. They will be looking to bounce back on Saturday while facing the Southern Super Stars who also got off to a losing start to the Legends League Cricket 2023.

India Capitals look a well-balanced unit and expect them to grab their first win on Saturday.

Prediction: India Capitals to win this contest.

India Capitals vs Southern Super Stars Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, FanCode

