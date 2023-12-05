Legends League Cricket 2023, Qualifier 1, Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report & Live Streaming

The knockout stage of the Legends League Cricket 2023 kicks off on Tuesday. The first qualifier will see the Manipal Tigers take on the Urbanrisers Hyderabad. The action shifts to Surat where all the playoffs games will be played at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium.

The Manipal Tigers finished the league stages at the top of the points table, after winning three games out of five. Two games were washed out due to rain and they finished with seven points at the top of the table.

The Tigers’ last game was against the Urbanrisers Hyderabad but rain played a spoilsport and the match was eventually called off. Both sides shared a point each and as a result, the Tigers sealed a place in the first qualifier. They will look to bring out their A-game on Tuesday.

The Urbanrisers Hyderabad are having a fantastic run in their maiden appearance in the Legends League Cricket. They won three games out of five and qualified for the playoffs. Their last league game against the Manipal Tigers was abandoned due to rain.

The Urbanrisers will be riding high on confidence and will be eager to repeat their league stage performance in the playoffs. The winner of this clash will directly qualify for the final and expect a cracking contest on Tuesday.

Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Match Details

Match: Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad, Qualifier 1, Legends League Cricket 2023

Date and Time: December 5th, 2023, Tuesday, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat

Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Head-to-Head Records

The Manipal Tigers will be taking on the Urbanrisers Hyderabad for the first time in the competition as their previous meeting was washed out due to rain.

Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Pitch Report

The surface at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat is expected to be a balanced track. The batters can play their strokes freely after getting their eye in. The spinners will come into play in the later stages of the game as the ball may hold a bit on the surface.

Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Tuesday. The temperature in Surat is expected to hover between 22 to 29 degrees Celsius.

Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Probable Xl

Manipal Tigers

Kyle Coetzer, Chadwick Walton (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Amit Verma, Mohammad Kaif, Thisara Perera, Imran Khan, Praveen Gupta, Harbhajan Singh (c), Mitchell McClenaghan, Pankaj Singh

Urbanrisers Hyderabad

Dwayne Smith, Martin Guptill, Rikki Clarke, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Suresh Raina (c), Asghar Afghan, Stuart Binny, Amit Paunikar (wk), Pawan Suyal, Chris Mpofu, Shadab Jakati

Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Prediction

It’s time for the first qualifier and the top two teams will go head-to-head in Surat. Expect both sides to come out all guns blazing as the winner of this clash will qualify for the final, scheduled to be played on Saturday.

Urbanrisers Hyderabad have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Urbanrisers Hyderabad to win this contest.

Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, FanCode

