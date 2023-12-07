Legends League Cricket 2023, Qualifier 2, Manipal Tigers vs India Capitals: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The second qualifier of the Legends League Cricket 2023 will see the Manipal Tigers take on the India Capitals. Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat will play host to this encounter on Thursday. The winner of this clash will qualify for the final to face the Urbanrisers Hyderabad.

The Manipal Tigers faced the Urbanrisers Hyderabad in the first qualifier and suffered a heavy loss. They have one more chance to make it to the final and will have to bring out their A-game on Thursday while facing the Capitals.

The Tigers opted to bowl first but the decision backfired as they went on a journey and the Urbanrisers posted a mammoth 253 on the board. Chasing it, Angelo Perera tried hard and scored 73 off 30 balls, but it wasn’t enough as they got bundled out on 178 to lose the game by 75 runs.

The India Capitals, on the other hand, are coming off a win in their previous outing. They faced the Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator and emerged victorious to stay unbeaten in the competition. They will be hoping to carry forward the winning momentum when they take on the Tigers on Thursday.

In the Eliminator, the Capitals’ batters contributed heavily as they scored 223 at the end of their 20 overs. The bowlers then stepped up and restricted the Giants to 211/7 to win the game by 12 runs, with Rusty Theron and Ishwar Pandey finishing with two scalps each.

Manipal Tigers vs India Capitals Match Details

Match: Manipal Tigers vs India Capitals, Qualifier 2, Legends League Cricket 2023

Date and Time: December 7, 2023, Thursday, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat

Manipal Tigers vs India Capitals Head-to-Head Records

Both sides have faced each other thrice in the competition’s history so far. The Manipal Tigers have emerged victorious twice whereas the India Capitals have won only once.

Matches played: 3

India Capitals Win: 1

Manipal Tigers Win: 2

Manipal Tigers vs India Capitals Pitch Report

The pitch at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium is a belter of a track. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can trust the bounce and play their strokes right from ball one. We have seen high-scoring affairs at this venue so far and expect another one on Thursday.

Manipal Tigers vs India Capitals Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket, with the temperature expected to hover between 21 to 29 degrees Celsius.

Manipal Tigers vs India Capitals Probable Xl

Manipal Tigers

Kyle Coetzer, Chadwick Walton (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Amit Verma, Mohammad Kaif (c), Angelo Perera, Thisara Perera, Praveen Gupta, Mitchell McClenaghan, Pankaj Singh, Imran Khan

India Capitals

Kirk Edwards, Gautam Gambhir (c), Kevin Pietersen, Ricardo Powell, Ben Dunk (wk), Bharath Chipli, Ashley Nurse, Rusty Theron, Isuru Udana, KP Appanna, Ishwar Pandey

Manipal Tigers vs India Capitals Prediction

It’s time for the second qualifier and the winner of this clash will qualify for the final to take on the Urbanrisers Hyderabad. Expect both sides to come out hard against each other on Thursday.

Manipal Tigers look a well-balanced unit and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Manipal Tigers to win this clash.

Manipal Tigers vs India Capitals Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, FanCode

