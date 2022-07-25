3 Indian cricketers aged below 40 who will play in Legends League T20 2022

Legends League T20 2022 (LLC T20) will take place this September in India. After a tri-series in Oman last year, retired cricketers from across the world will participate in a bigger tournament this year.

The tournament organizers have announced that four teams will feature in Legends League T20 2022, with more than 100 players set to participate. 50 players have confirmed their participation so far.

Several big names like Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Misbah-ul-Haq, Jacques Kallis, Brett Lee, Mitchell Johnson, Praveen Tambe and others will play in LLC T20. The aforementioned names have already celebrated their 40th birthday. There are, however, some players who are yet to turn 40 but will play in the Legends League.

In this listicle, we will look at the three Indian cricketers aged below 40 who will play in the Legends League T20 2022.

#1 Naman Ojha - 39 years old

Former Indian wicket-keeper batter Naman Ojha played for India Maharajas in the inaugural edition of the Legends League T20. Ojha became the first player to score a hundred in LLC T20 as he blasted a 69-ball 140 in a group stage match against the World Giants. Unfortunately, his ton ended in a losing cause.

Ojha did not get enough opportunities to play for the Indian team despite his excellent performances in domestic cricket. He also had decent numbers in the IPL, but since MS Dhoni was the number one wicket-keeper of the team, Ojha did not receive a place in the playing XI often.

The wicket-keeper batter has confirmed his participation for the second edition of LLC T20. Ojha will be keen to play another big innings for his team this year.

#2 Yusuf Pathan - 39 years old

Another player aged below 40 to feature in this year's Legends League is Yusuf Pathan. The all-rounder was a part of the Indian squads that won the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 and ICC Cricket World Cup 2011.

Pathan is known to be a big-hitter of the ball. Even after retiring from international cricket, Pathan has continued to entertain fans with his top-quality performances in tournaments like Legends League and Road Safety World Series.

The former Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder was one of the first players to confirm his participation for LLC T20 2022.

#3 Irfan Pathan - 37 years old

Irfan Pathan is one of the youngest players to feature in LLC T20 2022 (Image: Getty)

Yusuf Pathan's younger brother, Irfan Pathan, has also registered himself for LLC T20 2022. Irfan and Yusuf played together for the India Maharajas in Oman this year. It will be interesting to see if the two brothers are drafted in the same squad in this year's competition.

Apart from these three Indian players, some overseas names like Chris Mpofu, Ravi Bopara, Mitchell McClenaghan, and Dhammika Prasad will play in LLC T20 before celebrating their 40th birthday. Fans are eagerly waiting for the final squads and schedule for this competition.

