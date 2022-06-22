Leicestershire vs India, Warm-up Match: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Ahead of their rescheduled fifth Test against England, India will take on Leicestershire in a four-day warm-up match beginning on Thursday, June 23. Grace Road in Leicester will host this contest.

The series is in favour of the visitors, who are leading 2-1 after winning the fourth Test at the Oval last year by 157 runs. The warm-up fixture will be an opportunity for the Men in Blue to get into the groove for the all-important fifth Test.

A win in the match set to take place early next month will hand Rohit Sharma and his men a series win, which is what they will be aiming for.

Meanwhile, Leicestershire recently played in the County Championship, where they lost their previous game by an innings and nine runs against Nottinghamshire.

Leicestershire scored 440 runs in the first innings while Nottinghamshire put up 548 runs in reply. They were then bundled out for a paltry total of 99 in their second innings and ended up on the losing side.

Leicestershire vs India Match Details

Match: Leicestershire vs India, Warm-up Match, India tour of England 2022.

Date and Time: June 23-26, 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester.

Leicestershire vs India Pitch Report

The pitch at Grace Road is good to bat on in the first and second innings. However, bowlers are expected to get some assistance with overcast conditions. Batting in the fourth innings will not be easy at this venue and the team that wins the toss should look to bat first.

Leicestershire vs India Weather Forecast

Rain is expected to play spoilsport on the first three days of the match. However, the weather is expected to be clear on the fourth and final day. Temperatures throughout the four days are expected to hover between seven and 24 degrees Celsius.

Leicestershire vs India Probable XIs

Leicestershire

Lewis Hill and Collin Ackermann scored centuries for Leicestershire in the first innings of their match against Nottinghamshire. Ben Mike, Wiaan Mulder and Chris Wright were amongst the wickets.

Probable XI

Hassan Azad, Rishi Patel, Lewis Hill, Colin Ackermann, Wiaan Mulder, Louis Kimber, Harry Swindells, Ben Mike, Callum Parkinson, Chris Wright, Will Davis.

India

Skipper Rohit Sharma was the leading run-scorer for the visitors with 368 runs from four Tests in their series against England before the postponement of the final Test. Jasprit Bumrah picked up 18 wickets while Mohammed Siraj grabbed 14.

Probable XI

Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Leicestershire vs India Match Prediction

Hosts Leicestershire suffered a heavy defeat in their previous county championship game against Nottinghamshire. It will be a challenge for them against a quality Indian side in this warm-up match.

India, on the other hand, last played a Test series against Sri Lanka at home in March this year. Ahead of the fifth Test, they will look to get into the groove with a confident display against the County Championship outfit. They will have to play their best cricket under testing conditions.

With rain expected to play spoilsport for the majority of the game, it is difficult to expect a definitive result from this contest.

Prediction: Draw.

Leicestershire vs India telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Foxes TV (Leicestershire County Cricket YouTube Channel).

