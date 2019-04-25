×
CWC 2019: Complete squads and playing XI of all ten teams

CricWiz
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
288   //    25 Apr 2019, 11:31 IST

India will start as one of the favourites to lift the trophy
India will start as one of the favourites to lift the trophy

The battle lines are drawn as all the participating teams have announced their preliminary squads for World Cup 2019. There was a lot of buzz around the final selection of a few teams like India, Australia and England. Some players who were in contention for a place in the squad were left out while there were some surprise inclusions. 

Nonetheless, all the teams have put their best foot forward and have named a strong squad for the marquee event. Talking about the squads, all the teams have some big match-winners in the ranks who can win matches single-handedly on their day and thus this World Cup might be the most closely contested World Cups of all time.

Even though teams have announced final squads for the mega-event, they can make changes to the squad before 23rd May without ICC's prior approval. However, barring a couple of teams all other teams are likely to go in the tournament with the same squad. Here is the list of final squads and expected playing XI of all the ten teams. 

#10 Bangladesh

Bangladesh has opted for experience for the mega-event
Bangladesh has opted for experience for the mega-event

Bangladesh Squad

Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Jayed, Mosaddek Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan 

Bangladesh selectors have once again put their money on experienced players. Uncapped fast bowler Abu Jayed is the only new face in the squad. Taskin Ahmed and Imrul Kayes were left out of the squad.

Veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was named the vice-captain of the squad that will be lead by Mashrafe Mortaza. 

Predicted Playing XI

Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain 

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Andre Russell ODI Cricket 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
