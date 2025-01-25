List of Pakistan bowlers to pick up a hat-trick in Tests ft. Noman Ali  

A hat-trick in cricket is widely regarded as a major achievement, and when it occurs in Test cricket, it becomes even more special. So far, 44 players have claimed a hat-trick in Test matches, with several Pakistan bowlers proudly featuring on this prestigious list.

The most recent addition to the list is Noman Ali. Pakistan's 38-year-old left-arm spinner caused a stir on Day 1 (Saturday, January 25) of the second Test against the West Indies at Multan Cricket Stadium, claiming a hat-trick and becoming the fifth bowler from the country to achieve the feat.

This article will explore all the Pakistan bowlers who have claimed a hat-trick in Test cricket.

List of Pakistan bowlers to pick up a hat-trick in Tests

#1 Wasim Akram

Legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram holds the unique distinction of being the only player from the country to have taken two hat-tricks in Test cricket, both of which came in the same year, 1999. During a match against Sri Lanka in Lahore (part of the Asian Test Championship, involving Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and India), Pakistan posted 398 runs in their first innings.

It was in Sri Lanka's first innings that Akram made history, becoming the first Pakistan bowler to claim a Test hat-trick. In the 83rd over of Sri Lanka's innings, the left-arm pacer dismissed Romesh Kaluwitharana, Niroshan Bandaratilleke, and Pramodya Wickramasinghe on the first three balls. The match eventually ended in a draw.

Wasim Akram's second hat-trick came against Sri Lanka in Dhaka during the final match of the Asian Test Championship. After Sri Lanka made 231 in their first innings, Pakistan replied with a massive total of 594.

In Sri Lanka's second innings, Akram dismissed Avishka Gunawardene and Chaminda Vaas on the final two balls of the first over. He completed his hat-trick by removing Mahela Jayawardene on the first ball of the third over. Pakistan went on to win the match by an innings and 175 runs.

#2 Abdul Razzaq

In the second match of the three-game series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at Galle in 2000, Abdul Razzaq made history by becoming the second Pakistan bowler to claim a hat-trick.

During Sri Lanka's first innings, Razzaq dismissed Romesh Kaluwitharana, Rangana Herath, and Ravindra Pushpakumara on the last three deliveries of the 62nd over to achieve the milestone. Pakistan went on to win the match by an innings and 163 runs.

#3 Mohammad Sami

The final match of the 2001-02 Asian Test Championship between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was played in Lahore in 2002. Pakistan scored 234 in their first innings.

During Sri Lanka's first innings, Pakistan pacer Mohammad Sami claimed the wickets of Charitha Buddhika, Nuwan Zoysa, and Muttiah Muralitharan in the 140th over to complete his hat-trick, becoming the third Pakistan bowler to achieve the feat. Despite Sami's remarkable achievement, Sri Lanka went on to win the match by eight wickets.

#4 Naseem Shah

Pakistan hosted Bangladesh for the first Test of the two-match series in Rawalpindi in 2020. Bangladesh batted first and posted 233 runs while Pakistan responded with 445, thanks to centuries from Shan Masood (100) and Babar Azam (143).

During Bangladesh's second innings, Naseem Shah delivered a brilliant spell. In the 41st over, he dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taijul Islam, and Mahmudullah on the last three balls to complete his hat-trick. Pakistan went on to win the match by an innings and 44 runs.

#5 Noman Ali

On Day 1 (Saturday, January 25) of the ongoing second Test between Pakistan and the West Indies, Noman Ali became the first Pakistan spinner to claim a hat-trick.

In the 12th over of the West Indies' first innings, Ali dismissed Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach, and Kevin Sinclair on the first three deliveries, achieving this remarkable feat. At the time of writing, the West Indies were 148-9 after 38 overs.

