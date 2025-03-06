List of seven batters who have been timed out in first-class cricket ft. Saud Shakeel

Among all the ways of geting dismissed in a cricket match, the most bizarre of them all is getting timed out. There have been very limited instances of batters getting out in this fashion in cricket.

Ad

The most well-known case is that of Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews, who was timed out during their 2023 World Cup match against Bangladesh in Delhi. The dismissal had sparked controversy and outrage at the time.

Most recently, Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel became the lastest victim to be timed out in a cricket match during a first-class game between State Bank of Pakistan and Pakistan Television.

Shakeel became only the seventh batter to be dismissed in this fashion in first-class cricket. Only six other batters have been given 'timed out' in the history of first-class cricket so far.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

List of seven batters who have been timed out in first-class cricket

#1 Andrew Jordan (1987-88)

South African Andrew Jordan was the first player to be timed out in a first-class match in cricket back in 1987-88. He was playing for the Eastern Province against Transvaal in Port Elizabeth.

Jordan was unbeaten overnight but could not make it to the ground on time the next day as he was stuck in waterlogged streets due to a flood and was thus timed out in this domestic match.

Ad

#2 Hemulal Yadav (1997-98)

Former Tripura player Hemulal Yadav was the first recorded player in cricket history to be dismissed timed out. The incident took place in a first-class match in India between Tripura and Orissa in 1997-98.

Tripura had lost nine wickets and Hemulal Yadav was supposed to be the last man in. However, he was caught in a conversation with his team manager on the boundary line and failed to enter the field on time.

Ad

#3 Vasbert Drakes (2002)

West Indian Vasbert Drakes was the third player to be timed out in cricket. He was playing for Border in the South Africa Domestic cricket in the 2002-03 season in a match against the Free State in East London in 2002.

Drakes was playing in the Champions Trophy that year and missed the first day of the domestic match as his flight from Colombo was delayed, resulting in him being timed out while he was traveling.

Ad

#4 Andrew Harris (2003)

Andrew Harris is the next name on this list. The English player was timed out during a fixture between Nottinghamshire and Durham in 2003. Harris had pulled his groin and did not think he would be required to bat as his team Nottinghamshire were in a good position.

However, there was a sudden collapse and Harris had to come to bat eventully. As he was not expecting the same, he took long time to walk in and was thus timed out.

Ad

Former West Indies cricketer Ryan Austin was the next victim in 2014, when he was timed out during a first-class game between Combined Campuses and Colleges and Windward Islands.

While he bagged eight wickets with the ball for Combined Campuses and Colleges, he failed to reach the pitch on time when he had to bat and was therefore dismissed in this fashion.

#6 Charles Kunje (2017)

Zimbabwe cricketer Charles Kunje was timed out in 2017 during a domestic match between Matabelelnd Tuskers and Mountaineers. The Tuskers, batting first, collapsed and were in trouble at 53/5.

Ad

Kunje, who was supposed to walk in next, failed to arrive at the crease within three minutes. The fielding team then appealed and eventually, Kunje was declared timed out.

#7 Saud Shakeel (2025)

As mentioned above, Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel is the latest addition to the list of cricketers dismissed in this fashion in first-class cricket. He was reportedly timed out in a match between State Bank of Pakistan and Pakistan Television in the President's Cup Grade 1 tournament.

Shakeel was asleep during the game and therefore could not make it to the crease on time when it was his turn to bat and was timed out when the opposition appealed for the same.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback