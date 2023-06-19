LKK vs CSG Prediction: Who will win today’s TNPL 2023 match?

The Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) and Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) are set to cross swords in Match 9 of the TNPL 2023 on Monday, June 19. The NPR College Ground in Dindigul will host the encounter.

The Kovai Kings, captained by Shahrukh Khan, are currently placed fourth in the table with two points and a net run rate of +1.725. They will come into this match after losing to the Nellai Royal Kings by four wickets in their last outing.

After being put in to bat first, Kovai scored 181 for the loss of six wickets. B Sai Sudharsan played another impressive knock as he racked up 90 runs off 52 balls with the help of seven fours.

However, his innings went in vain as the Royal Kings chased the target down off the last ball. Ajitesh Guruswamy scored the first hundred of TNPL 2023 to take his team past the finish line, ending up with 112 off 60 balls with seven fours and eight sixes.

The Super Gillies, led by Narayan Jagadeesan, are placed second in the table with four points and a net run rate of +2.352 thanks to wins in both of their matches. They will be high on confidence after beating the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans by seven wickets in their previous contest.

S Harish Kumar was the Player of the Match on that occasion after he finished with stupendous figures of 4-0-12-2. Baba Aparajith also scored 46 off 29 to help his team pick up an important win.

TNPL 2023, LKK vs CSG Prediction: Can the Super Gillies beat the Kovai Kings?

The Chepauk Super Gillies will go into their next game as firm favourites. They won both their matches with relative ease and that is evident from their decent net run rate.

The Lyca Kovai Kings have also looked good on several occasions, but will have their task cut out in their upcoming match and need to put forth their best game.

Prediction: Chepauk Super Gillies to win this TNPL 2023 match.

